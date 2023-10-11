Aaron Rodgers vs Travis Kelce: Revisiting NFL stars' stance on COVID vaccine amid recent controversy

Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce have been involved in a bit of controversy over the past few days. After the Week 4 game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, the injured quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and called Kelce 'Mr. Pfizer', in reference to a new commercial that aired during the game where Kelce promoted the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two star players have different views about the COVID-19 vaccine and it seemed to be a cheap shot from Rodgers on Kelce, especially as there was no mention whatsoever of the quarterback's stance regarding vaccination as the tight end stared in the commercial.

So, what are Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce's takes about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Aaron Rodgers: not vaccinated against COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status became a major subject back in 2021 after the then-Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while he said he was 'immunized' when asked by reporters, it became clear that he was not vaccinated once he got COVID-19.

A week after he was criticized by the entire NFL, he spoke about the matter, also on McAfee's show. Rodgers didn't publicly say he was an anti-vaxxer. He wanted to make it clear, however, that his stance by not taking the jab had nothing to do with politics, and all he wanted was for people to be free to make choices about their bodies:

The right is going to champion me, the left is going to cancel me. I don't give a s*** about either of them. Politics is a total sham. I'm not going on Fox News just like I'm not going to go on CNN. The only desire I have is to empower people to take autonomy over their body"

Travis Kelce: vaccinated, took the jab and promoted on prime time

On the other hand, the Chiefs tight end was the star of the Week 4 game due to his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift, who attended the game on MetLife Stadium - and Aaron Rodgers was present at Swift's concert prior to the season.

Travis Kelce has promoted the vaccine to a national audience, so clearly he's someone who supports the vaccination efforts. There was also nothing to suggest he was an anti-vaxxer while plenty of players lost games due to contracting COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

There's no animosity between the two players, even though the 'Mr. Pfizer' shot was a little uncalled. Still, there are two different versions of the same story.