"That's just my opinion" - Aaron Rodgers wants to do away with NFL protocol which gave him a sore back before WFT game

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is not at all happy with the NFL. In fact, he wants the league to change one thing that he believes may have caused him some back pain.

Aaron Rodgers wants NFL protocol voided due to giving him a bad back

Rodgers confessed to this in his postgame interview after reporters asked him to expand on a previous comment he made during the conference.

My back was a little stiff Saturday, and maybe you guys know this or don't know this, but there's an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep, we stay at a hotel, and I don't want to blame it on the hotel, it's a nice hotel, but my bed at the house that I'm sleeping in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think, and that's just my opinion.

I do have to give a big shout-out to [athletic trainer] Nate Weir and [chiropractor] Mike Zoelle; I woke up this morning, and my back was killing me. It was all locked up, and I came in here early, and I'm thankful for those guys taking care of me in order to go out and play today.

It would not be a surprise if Packers fans were building statues for both Weir and Zoelle outside Lambeau Field.

Not only did they treat Rodgers in a way he could play, but they did such a tremendously good job that the quarterback did not miss a beat.

In the 24-10 win against the Washington Football Team, Rodgers attempted 35 passes, completing 27 of them for 274 yards (average of 7.8 yards per pass), three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He finished the game with a 127.6 passer rating.

Rodgers' back was in such good shape that the quarterback had the team's longest rushing play (15 yards) of the day.

The reigning MVP assuredly thanked Weir and Zoelle for getting him right for the game.

LaFleur was unaware of Rodgers' back issue

It;s not a stretch to say that Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur do not have the greatest relationship. While both are locked in together for the 2021 NFL season, the events of this past offseason may have placed a slight strain on things.

LaFleur was informed and then asked about the back issues Rodgers was having and here is what he had to say:

First I heard of it right there, so I don't know.

When asked about allowing Rodgers to sleep in his own bed before games, LaFleur said:

Well, Coach Rodgers and I will have a discussion after this, I'm sure. We'll talk about that in-house.

While LaFleur may have been tongue and cheek while saying this, it's apparent that there may be, at times, some lingering remnants from the stinch of the offseason drama.

Despite "back-gate," Rodgers, LaFleur and the Packers look forward to facing the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of Thursday Night Football.

