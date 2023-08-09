Aaron Rodgers' recent pay cut with the New York Jets became the subject of many analysts, with the quarterback facilitating for his team to go after big stars during the trade deadline by letting $35M on the table in his contract extension with the team.

Obviously, it's an insurmountable amount of money for 99,9% of people in the world, but Rodgers has earned a lot throughout his career, and by accepting a pay cut, he makes it easier for the team to reinforce the roster and compete at the top of the AFC. He wants a Super Bowl, and that is clear.

While NFL fans can understand the decision behind accepting less money on his new deal, that doesn't stop them from making jokes on Twitter (X). As the quarterback arrived at the Jets' facilities with a wired earbud, the jokes about money and AirPods could write themselves:

Teeeeeeej @MrteejW @CDCarter13 He probably thinks Bluetooth is the same as 5G.

sal nichols @106street @CDCarter13 Jokes on you, they aren't plugged in

Steve DeAngelo @FantasySavvy @CDCarter13 If u ain’t shutting ur wifi off at night u behind

Mamabear Down @DownMamabear @CDCarter13 no he is afraid of bluetooth

Big Deuce 🥤🎥🎃 @DeadPacker @CDCarter13 He's always been a wired earbud guy. I'd see it all the time on Green Bays accounts

FartyMunkhouser @fartymunky @CDCarter13 This is giving big “limiting my Bluetooth and WiFi exposure” energy

T @RealTimcy @CDCarter13 Don't need fancy headphones to listen to the tape of "Government's secret recordings of aliens" that his buddy made him

Why Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut with the New York Jets?

It's all-in time, boys.

Ever since he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has been a completely different guy on and off the field. He seems happier, he has created a nice bond with the fans and with his new teammates and, more importantly, he seems to be at peace with his own team.

This kind of move would never be expected when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers. While he will forever be remembered for his excellent performance for more than a decade, he was at a crossroads with the front office, with plenty of things straining their relationship. Yes, he did return for two more seasons, but taking a pay cut? That was never going to happen.

When there's more money to spread all around, you can pay better players and field a better team on Sundays. With Rodgers' arrival in New York marred with expectations for the second Super Bowl ring of his career, and with millions earned over two decades, having better players around him obviously makes the job easier.

Aaron Rodgers' surprise contract extension with the New York Jets, which lowered his guaranteed money by $35 million in a three-year, $112 million deal, also made sure he's going to play in the 2024 season.