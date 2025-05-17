Aaron Rodgers once went through 12-day ayurvedic cleansing process of laxatives

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will return to the NFL for the 2025 season. Rodgers is reportedly stalling on signing a contract that the Pittsburgh Steelers have put on the table.

However, this isn't the first time he's been in the spotlight during the offseason. In February 2022, the QB appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" and said that he went through a 12-day ayurvedic cleansing process of laxatives, which helped him physically and mentally.

"I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re eating a specific diet and going through these treatments," Rodgers said. "It’s kind of a recentering. Takes away mental stress. When I come out just intense gratitude. That was just where I was at. Felt an intense amount of gratitude."

As part of the panchakarma therapy, Ayurveda recommends certain lifestyle and diet guidelines. It is considered a holistic approach to healing.

According to reports, the process removes toxins from the body and helps keep people energized, light, sharp, calmer and healthier, to create a more positive overall feeling.

When the 20-year NFL veteran disclosed details about panchakarma therapy, he was still playing for the Green Bay Packers. He left Green Bay after the 2022 season and signed with the New York Jets, where he played for two seasons.

Aaron Rodgers is taking his own sweet time in committing to the Pittsburgh Steelers

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers offered Aaron Rodgers a contract on March 13, soon after he was officially released by the Jets. However, even after two months, the quarterback has yet to sign the deal.

While many believe that Rodgers will eventually sign for the Steelers, some fear that the veteran QB might call it quits this offseason.

The Steelers are optimistic about having Rodgers as part of their team for the 2025 season, since he is likely to get the QB1 role.

Regardless of what the future holds for Rodgers, he inadvertently grabs headlines in the offseason.

