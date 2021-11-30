Active NFL QBs with the most pick-sixes ft. Tom Brady

Pick-sixes are one of the most entertaining events in all of football. But that's not something you want to happen to your favorite team's quarterback. Pick-sixes and the tragic interceptions that they follow usually help tip the game in favor of the defense that helped obtain them.

Even great quarterbacks still playing in the NFL, like Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, are subject to costly mistakes. They are human after all. Here are the top five active quarterbacks with the most pick-sixes.

Which NFL QB has the most pick-sixes?

#5 - Andy Dalton - 15

Oddly enough, the least successful on this list is the QB that has the least amount of pick-sixes in the NFL. That could be because Andy Dalton has seen much less playing time due to no longer being a starting QB. Dalton currently serves as the backup quarterback to rookie Justin Fields. Dalton was supposed to remain a starter for the Chicago Bears, but Coach Nagy had other plans.

Both Fields and Dalton seem to be a bit of a mess, but Fields has his rookie year excuse to fall back on. Dalton has been in the league for 11 seasons now. Dalton may not be who he once was with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he hasn't committed too many pick-sixes.

#4 - Tom Brady - 17

Even the mighty Tom Brady has been known to fall victim to pick-sixes, every once in a great while. His 17 is quite low considering he is now in his 21st season. That's less than one pick-six a season, though some might say that 17 is too high for a QB that is arguably the best to ever play in the NFL.

However, Brady and the rest of the football-loving world know that defenses can be tricky in their setups, and they can have great ballhawks like Xavien Howard from the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. Both of which Brady has faced on multiple occasions.

