“Actually loved being there” - When Amari Cooper opened up about getting traded by Dallas Cowboys

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 season. Despite being a Pro Bowl selection in 2023 in Cleveland, this was the third instance in his 10-season career that he was traded.

The first instance happened during the 2018 season when Cooper was traded by the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas later traded the veteran to Cleveland in 2022.

Cooper, picked No. 4 by Oakland in the 2015 NFL draft, showed composure during a March 2022 news conference after being traded:

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas — I actually loved being there,” Cooper said. “I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league.

"Things like that happen all the time. Players get cut, players get traded. There’s no player in the league that’s still in the league from 30 years ago. So, it all comes to an end at some point.”

In four seasons with the Cowboys, Cooper performed remarkably in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. But by 2021, the Dallas offense was strong and owner Jerry Jones wanted to free up some cap space. Thus, the Cowboys reluctantly traded him.

Cooper's $20 million annual contract freed up $16 million. Additionally, the Cowboys received a fifth — and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns received a sixth-round pick (swap) in the upcoming NFL draft.

Amari Cooper leaves his impact on Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper initiated his journey with the Browns on a $20 million annual salary mark.

“I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it," Cooper said. "I look forward to the future here.”

With the Browns, he became the first player in the franchise history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (in 2022 and 2023). However, he was later traded to the Bills in 2024.

“We appreciate Amari's hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two-plus seasons with us," Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said. "He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”

