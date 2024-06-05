Adam Thielen career earnings: How much has Panthers WR made in NFL?

Veteran NFL wideout Adam Thielen has been playing in the NFL for 10 years. He played nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Panthers before the 2023 season. As per Spotrac, he has made a whopping $75,131,941 in career earnings in the big league.

Thielen has made $20,249,529 in base salary, $30,335,000 in signing bonuses, $10 million in restructured bonuses, $450,000 in option bonuses and $2,652,569 in incentives thus far.

He went undrafted in 2013, but the Minnesota Vikings signed him to their practice squad later that year. He made the Vikings' 53-man squad the next season and became a nine-year regular starter, earning two Pro Bowl honors.

Before the 2023 season, Thielen signed for the Panthers. In his first season for Carolina, the wideout racked up 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 103 receptions.

Adam Thielen aims dig at Carolina Panthers

In an interview with Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer on Monday, Adam Thielen said that the Carolina Panthers might have the worst facilities in the NFL.

“I think they’re behind a little bit as far as facilities. We probably have the worst facilities in the NFL right now, and I don’t think there is anybody who would argue that. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You gotta go play football, and you gotta go win games." Thielen said.

Thielen explained that the Panthers' decision to renovate their stadium would give an added boost to the staff and players.

“So it’s nice to hear that, the commitment to us as players and the coaching staff, ‘Hey, you guys are putting the work in, and we’re going to commit and provide you guys with better facilities and really give you the resources to go out there and win.’ So it’s exciting.” Thielen added.

The Panthers recently announced plans for an $800 million overhaul of their Bank of America Stadium.

Per reports, the proposed plan for the upgraded stadium would be funded by $150 million invested by Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Panthers. Furthermore, another $650 million would be accumulated via taxpayer funds.