Adam Thielen fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Panthers WR

When Adam Thielen departed the Minnesota Vikings, there was a belief that the star wide receiver's best playing days were behind him. However, since joining the Carolina Panthers a few season's ago, Thielen has shown that he is still very capable and able to perform at a high level.

Since joining the Panthers, Thielen averaged 13.6 PPR points per game in 2023 and 14.00 PPR points per game in 2024. Although he may no longer be the flashy option when it comes time to draft this summer, Thielen still appears to have a strong role in the Carolina offense that features 2024 breakout QB Bryce Young.

Fantasy Pros is projecting Thielen as the WR63 and the No. 156 overall player available, something that likely means that the Carolina receiver will be taken near the end of your selection process this year.

Adam Thielen 2025 fantasy football outlook

Although Thielen is still expected to play a major role for Carolina, the Panthers did add star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year. As a result, the wide receiver position will likely run through McMillan and not Thielen in 2025.

While Bryce Young did take a step forward last year, there are still concerns about whether he can support multiple playmakers in fantasy football on a weekly basis. For both McMillan and Thielen to be viable weekly options, Carolina will likely need to take a pass heavy approach and Bryce Young will need to show a consistent desire to target both receivers.

Thielen still does have fantasy football value in 2025. However, he is no longer the safe, veteran option that he has been since arriving in Carolina. With McMillan likely emerging as the clear No. 1 option as the season progresses, Thielen should be viewed as a WR4/5 in fantasy football but could be a nice depth piece for your team this year.

