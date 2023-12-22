Adam Thielen injury update: Latest on Panther WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Adam Thielen has found a way to remain relevant in fantasy football regardless of age. However, his availability this week looked questionable as he missed a practice earlier this week. Here's a look at what's going on.

Adam Thielen at Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

Adam Thielen's injury update

At 33, Adam Thielen popped up on the injury report, although the reason is minor. According to WBTV, the wide receiver has had limited practice this week. The report calls the limited work a rest day for the veteran. As such, there is nothing to worry about.

There have been cases with other players this year of rest days coming worryingly close to a recent injury, making a link between the two events possible. However, Theilen wasn't on the injury report last week as well. This means managers can breathe a sigh of relief.

What happened to Adam Theilen?

Age has caught up with Adam Thielen. Veterans on the plus side of 30 often get extra time off to allow their bodies to recover from the grueling workload of the NFL. After 20-plus years of taking hits, the body doesn't recover as fast for older players as younger players.

In addition, some may argue that the wide receiver has earned his rest days. While most players entering their mid-30s have long since left the sport, those who have endured get an extra reward of essentially paid time off.

When will Adam Thielen return?

The wide receiver has been taken off the team's official injury report. He should be on the field this week when Bryce Young takes on the Green Bay Packers.

The Carolina Panthers will need their star receiver as the Packers will not be easy to eliminate from playoff contention.

Thielen is coming off a game of four catches for 43 yards and has roughly alternated sub-50-yard days with days approaching 80 yards. Will Bryce Young succeed in getting him cooking against the desperate Green Bay Packers?