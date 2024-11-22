Adam Thielen or Jaylen Waddle or Xavier Worthy: Week 12 Start/Sit Advice and Fantasy Projections

Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season has arrived, and managers should be finalizing their starting lineups at this point. Finding the right streaming wide receivers has always been a valuable strategy in optimizing weekly rosters. Adam Thielen, Jaylen Waddle and Xavier Worthy are three options for this week, but here's which one is the best pick.

Is Adam Thielen a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Adam Thielen fantasy outlook (GETTY)

Adam Thielen turned in a solid fantasy football season last year in his first campaign with the Carolina Panthers, finishing as the overall WR25. An injury has limited him to three games this season, but he is expected to make his return this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers offense has been desperate for weapons in their passing game since trading away Diontae Johnson. So Thielen has a path to a significant workload in his first game. He could also have a favorable game script, as they will likely need to pass the ball often to keep up with the Chiefs.

Is Jaylen Waddle a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jaylen Waddle fantasy outlook (GETTY)

Jaylen Waddle has been having a massively disappointing fantasy football season with the Miami Dolphins this year. His only finish among the top 20 weekly wide receivers came all the way back in the first week of the season, and he has also failed to eclipse 60 yards in a game since then.

The good news for Waddle is that his volume has still been solid, including at least four receptions in six of his ten games this year. He will look to turn his workload into more positive fantasy results in a favorable matchup against the New England Patriots this week.

Is Xavier Worthy a good fantasy pick in Week 12?\

Xavier Worthy fantasy outlook (GETTY)

Xavier Worthy has been highly inconsistent in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs but has also flashed his elite upside in fantasy football. He has finished among the top 30 weekly wide receivers in five of his first ten games but outside the top 60 in the other five.

The exciting prospect will enter Week 12 with some momentum after finishing as the weekly WR19 last week. He also gets a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL this year.

Adam Thielen or Jaylen Waddle or Xavier Worthy: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Jaylen Waddle is the recommended wide receiver to use in the Week 12 fantasy football lineup over Adam Thielen and Xavier Worthy. Despite his disappointing 2024 season so far, Waddle's reliable volume and favorable matchup are among the reasons he is the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Waddle will have more receptions and total yards than Worthy and Thielen this week. He is also the most likely to score a touchdown among the trio, making him the clear choice.

