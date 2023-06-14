Adrian Amos Jets contract: How much will former Packers DB earn in 2023?

Adrian Amos entered the 2023 NFL offseason as an unrestricted free agent after his contract with the Green Bay Packers officially expired. The veteran defensive back has finally joined a team as the mandatory minicamp portion of the offseason programs has officially started kicking off.

He recently signed a contract to join the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Amos' reported one-year contract with the Jets is for $4 million.

He will once again become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season unless he signs a contract extension before then.

Adrian Amos is 30 years old and gives the Jets some much-needed veteran depth in their defensive secondary.

The addition of Amos came shortly after the Jets announced that another veteran, safety Chuck Clark, suffered a significant knee injury during a practice session. They recently acquired Clark via trade from the Baltimore Ravens, so they clearly felt that upgrading their safety position was a necessity.

This is further demonstrated by their quick signing of Amos to replace him.

Amos joins a growing list of former Packers who have joined the Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season, including Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Billy Turner. The trend is likely a direct result of Aaron Rodgers joining New York via trade. The franchise also acquired Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers' offensive coordinator for two of his four NFL MVP awards.

Adrian Amos brings stability and reliability to the Jets' DBs

Adrian Amos was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. He has proven to be durable and consistent during each of his eight seasons in the league, including four each with the Bears and Packers.

Of a possible 130 total games since joining the NFL, Amos has appeared in 126 of them while earning a start 122 times.

Amos has recorded at least 65 total tackles in each of his eight seasons, including a career-high 102 tackles last year during the 2022 NFL season. He has also chipped in with ten interceptions and six sacks, demonstrating his versatility as a defensive contributor.

He should be a welcomed addition to the Jets' defensive secondary, likely joining Jordan Whitehead as one of their starting safeties.

