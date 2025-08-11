AFC East Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Drake Maye

The 2025 fantasy football season is getting set to kick off as all Dynasty managers should be preparing their rosters. Taking advantage of the trade market is one of the most valuable ways to set up a team for sustained success. The ideal strategy is to sell high and buy low on potential assets before their values significantly change. Here are some of the top candidates to do so with from the AFC East.
Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for AFC East in 2025
#1 - BUY: Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills
Ray Davis played in more than 25 percent of the Buffalo Bills' offensive snaps in just six times last year, but finished as the weekly RB24 or better in five of them. This suggests that his potential workload is the biggest hurdle for him in fantasy football after proving to be extremely efficient. This makes him a solid buy-low candidate, especially with James Cook in a contract dispute.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#2 - SELL: Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
Hunter Henry set career-highs last season with 66 receptions on 97 targets for 674 receiving yards. He may have benefited from the New England Patriots having an extremely weak group of offensive weapons, but they made huge strides in improving this area during the offseason. A likely dip in volume suggests he might be most valuable as a sell-high candidate this year.
#3 - BUY: Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Drake Maye finished as just the QB23 during his rookie season with the New England Patriots last year, but he was actually much better than that. In the ten complete games that he played in, he ranked as the QB11 in fantasy points per game. This makes him an intriguing quarterback to target in Dynasty leagues, especially with improved wide receivers like Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams.
#4 - SELL: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Breece Hall clearly remains the best running back on the New York Jets' roster, but an expected change in offensive philosophy this year could negatively impact his outlook in fantasy football. The Jets are reportedly moving towards more of committee approach to their backfield, so it may be time to capitalize on Hall's fantasy value in the trade market before potential regression.
#5 - BUY: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle profiles as a high-upside investment in fantasy football who can be acquired for relatively cheap. He finished as a career-worst WR46 last season with the Miami Dolphins, but he could be in line for a major bounceback this year. The Dolphins moved on from Jonnu Smith during the offseason, and with Tyreek Hill seemingly regressing, it could be Waddle's time to shine.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.