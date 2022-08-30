2022 AFC EAST PREDICTIONS

The NFL season kicks off on September 8, which means it's time for some predictions. Here are my predictions for the AFC East.

BUFFALO BILLS 13-4

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Simply put, the Buffalo Bills are good and still hurting from last season's heart-breaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They added veteran pass rusher Von Miller, so nothing should stop them from winning the AFC East again. Josh Allen may be the best quarterback in the NFL. The Bills are loaded on offense and defense, and Tyler Bass is one of the best field goal kickers in the NFL. Their only weakness is at punter (the Bills recently cut Matt Araiza after a sexual assault allegation). However, that's not much of a concern because Buffalo doesn't plan on punting that much this season anyway.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 10-7

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

No matter what he said while trying to score points with his new teammates, Miami Dolphins' new wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, will find that catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa is a lot different than catching them from Patrick Mahomes.

Tagovailoa does not have a strong arm and isn't going to throw 50-yard crossing patterns to Hill, but he is accurate on short throws. The Dolphins offense should feature a lot of short passes to Hill and second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The defense is not going to win games, but should still rank in the top half of the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins should be one of the playoff teams for the first time since 2016.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 9-8

New York Jets v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are not like the other teams in the AFC East. They don't have an exciting quarterback, like the Bills. They don't have an exciting playmaker, like the Dolphins. They also don't have as many holes or unproven players like the Jets. However, they are a solid all-around team that's going to win games by taking advantage of other teams' mistakes, while not making any mistakes themselves.

NEW YORK JETS 6-11

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

The New York Jets are definitely on their way up, which isn't saying much, considering it was the only direction they could go from where they were. The Jets had three first-round draft picks that they used to improve their team. They aren't ready to compete for the AFC East. However, if quarterback Zack Wilson improves in his second season, a wildcard berth is not out of the question. Of course, if Wilson does not improve, it could be a long season, and the Jets will be drafting early again next season.

