AFC East Win Totals and Division Winner - 2022 NFL Season

The NFL season is almost here and the AFC East homes the early Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East is packed with talent, and while the Bills are the obvious favorites, this division could produce multiple playoff teams.

AFC East team Win Totals

#1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' mark for this season is twelve wins. Only once this century have the Bills notched that many victories, but in a Super Bowl or bust season, twelve wins is highly plausible.

The Bills have won their division for two years in a row now. Since Tom Brady switched cities, the Bills have made a habit of beating their AFC East rivals. If they can sweep the division in the upcoming campaign, they would only need to find six more wins to hit their total. However, given the difficulty of their division and their schedule, neither is likely this season. So bettors should take the under on this one.

Buffalo Bills Under 11.5 Wins (+115) & Buffalo Bills to Win the AFC East (-230)

#2. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins enter this season in what is a make-or-break year for Tua Tagovailoa. While a "make" year does not necessarily have to end in a playoff berth, it would give fans confidence that Tagovailoa is the future for Miami.

The Dolphins counted nine victories last year and ten the year before that. The hope that Tagovailoa has improved over last season, and the addition of weapons such as Tyreek Hill means nine wins should be an easy accomplishment. An AFC East title could be coming to Miami within the next three years.

Miami Dolphins Over 8.5 Wins (-135)

#3. New England Patriots

Some bettors think this is the year the New England Patriots can surpass the Bills and reclaim the AFC East as their own. It's bold bordering on unwise to think Mac Jones will lead them to more wins than Josh Allen.

Mac Jones' only advantage over Tagovailoa is playing for one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. While that counts for an awful lot, it certainly doesn't make him Tom Brady. However, eight and a half wins is a joke of a line for Bill Belicheck; this is an easy move for bettors.

New England Patriots Over 8.5 Wins (-115)

#4. New York Jets

The New York Jets are entering the season with optimism; Jets fans really seem to think Zach Wilson is their quarterback of the future. However, he has not done enough to prove he can do it in one of the toughest divisions in football. The Jets have a habit of losing games and that might continue. They've won six games across the last two seasons, and though this year is different, there are questions over their abilities.

It will be a close one, but if you're feeling brave, take the under.

New York Jets Under 5.5 Wins (+125)

