AFC & NFC Championship Game WR & TE DFS Matchups: Zay Flowers, Sam LaPorta, Deebo Samuel and more 

One of the most difficult parts of playing daily fantasy during the NFL Playoffs is the time it takes to research matchup trends. My goal over the next few weeks is to reduce the amount of homework readers need to make smart lineup choices.

Over the course of two articles each week, I will provide a few matchup nuggets for each team at each of the key fantasy positions for each team left in the playoffs. Each selection will be written from a defensive perspective. In other words, look for the Lions' section for a trend working for or against George Kittle this week.

AFC Championship Game DFS Matchups: Ravens (vs. KC)

WR - Except for a meaningless (for Baltimore) Week 18 game against run-heavy Pittsburgh, at least one receiver has earned 10 targets in six straight games against Baltimore. For the season, 14 wideouts have recorded at least 10 targets versus the Ravens. Interestingly, five of the six receivers to earn 10 targets since the Ravens' Week 14 bye have failed to top 100 yards against them.

TE - Baltimore finished the regular season in a five-way tie for second in the league for the second-fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends (three). Only two tight ends topped 58 yards and only four exceeded 12 PPR fantasy points.

AFC Championship Game DFS Matchups: Chiefs (@ BAL)

WR - After not allowing a receiver to score more than 11 PPR fantasy points over its last five regular-season games, Kansas City allowed Tyreek Hill (17.2) and Khalil Shakir (17.4) to do so in consecutive weeks. No wideout has topped 80 receiving yards against the Chiefs since DeVonta Smith accomplished the feat in Week 11.

TE - Hunter Henry (19.6) and Donald Parham (13.3) are the only tight ends to score more than 11.7 PPR fantasy points versus the Chiefs this season. Henry (seven) and Evan Engram (six) are the only tight ends to catch more than five passes against Kansas City. Sam LaPorta (five), T.J. Hockenson (five), Dalton Kincaid (five twice) and Cole Kmet (two) are among those who failed to do so.

NFC Championship Game DFS Matchups: 49ers (vs. DET)

WR - The 49ers have surrendered at least 100 yards to a receiver six times this season. However, only two of those instances have occurred since San Francisco traded for DE Chase Young on Oct. 31 and none of them has happened since Week 13.

TE - Zach Ertz (six catches for 53 yards in Week 3), T.J. Hockenson (11, 86, Week 7) and Trey McBride (10, 102, Week 15) are the only tight ends to catch more than four passes in a game against San Francisco this season. Isaiah Likely (three, 56, Week 16) is the only other tight end to record more than 50 yards receiving versus the 49ers.

NFC Championship Game DFS Matchups: Lions (@ SF)

WR - Detroit has allowed at least one receiver to score at least 20 fantasy points in all but two games since the team's Week 9 bye. Over the last five contests (including last week's playoff game), the Lions have surrendered individual receiving yardage totals of 141, 227, 192, 181 and 147.

TE - Cole Kmet's 66-yard effort against Detroit in Week 14 was the highest total by any tight end against Detroit all season. Last week, Cade Otton became the first tight end since Mark Andrews in Week 7 to top 20 yards and score in the same game versus the Lions.