AFC North Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders backs up $230M QB in Cleveland, Ravens bolster offense with Buckeyes star 

It’s commonplace for the Ravens to be selecting late in the rounds, as the team is competing in the playoffs every year. They hope not to repeat last year’s performance when they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game despite being favorites. The Ravens have a history of selecting receivers or cornerbacks in the first round, but this year could be different.

AFC North Mock Draft

Baltimore Ravens mock draft

Round 1:

Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State - The team has a decision to make on Ronnie Stanley, who has one year remaining on his contract that could be voided. The determination on Simmons ending up in Round 1 will depend on the results of Combine's medicals on his surgically repaired knee. Contingency Plan: Josh Conerly/OL/Oregon

Round 2:

Elic Ayomanor/WR/Stanford - Despite the team always selecting receivers early in the draft, it seems to be an eternal need. Ayomanor is a dynamic receiver who needs work on his game, yet he has a huge upside.

Round 3:

Armand Membou/OL/Missouri - Membou is an athletic and powerful college right tackle who would be a terrific fit at guard for the Ravens.

Round 4: Josaiah Stewart/Edge/Michigan

Cincinnati Bengals mock draft

Despite a late-season push, more was expected from the Bengals this year. Joe Burrow is playing terrific football, as has most of the offense, but there are needs on defense.

Round 1:

Walter Nolen/DT/Mississippi - Nolen is an explosive, three-technique type who fits the Bengals system. He could team up with Kris Jenkins, the second-round pick from a year ago, to form a lethal duo moving forward. Contingency Plan: Derrick Harmon/DL/Oregon

Round 2:

Jordan Burch/Edge/Oregon - The Bengals must make a decision on Sam Hubbard, who had an injury-plagued season and has one year remaining on his contract. Burch has enormous upside, but he has been a streaky collegian.

Round 3:

Dorian Strong/CB/Virginia Tech - Strong is a nice-sized corner with terrific ball skills who could break into the starting lineup as a rookie.

Round 4: Tre Harris/WR/Mississippi

Round 5: Garrett Dellinger/G/LSU

Cleveland Browns mock draft

One year removed from a playoff appearance, the Browns turned in a disastrous campaign. The decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has proven even more disastrous, as his guaranteed contract, numerous injuries, and ineffective play weigh heavily on the franchise. The coach and front office will have to win next season, or they may not make it through the 17-game schedule. Drafting early in the rounds and having an extra pick in the third frame should help.

Round 1:

Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado - Who would’ve thought after giving up a ton of draft picks and a lot of money to Deshaun Watson that the Browns would soon be looking for a quarterback? Yet here we are. Contingency Plan: Tetairoa McMillan/WR/Arizona

Round 2:

Isaiah Bond/WR/Texas - Bond is a fringe first-round pick who may not have done enough on the field to land in the top 32. He’s a big-play receiver who can stretch the defense.

Round 3:

Donovan Ezeiruaku/Edge/Boston College - Ezeiruaku is an explosive edge rusher coming off a career season. His intensity will help the entire Browns defense.

Round 3:

Fa'alili Fa'amoe/OL/Washington State - A versatile blocker who can play right tackle or guard.

Round 4: TreVeyon Henderson/RB/Ohio State

Round 5: Carson Bruener/LB/Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft

The Steelers saw a late-season slide after a hot start to the year and ended up on the outside looking in come playoff time. They have a big decision to make at quarterback: re-sign Russell Wilson? Roll with Justin Fields? Draft another signal caller in the first round?

Round 1:

Jalen Milroe/QB/Alabama - No quarterback prospect in this draft can match the physical traits Milroe offers, yet his inconsistency is a red flag. The Steelers are the organization that can harness his talents and get the most from Milroe. Contingency Plan: Luther Burden III/WR/Missouri

Round 2:

T.J. Sanders/DL/South Carolina - Sanders has displayed himself to be a dominant defensive lineman on occasion and would be a great fit for the Steelers three-man front.

Round 3:

Da'Quan Felton/WR/Virginia Tech - Felton is a big-bodied, sure-handed wideout with sneaky speed.

Round 4: Raheim Sanders/RB/South Carolina

Round 5: Tommi Hill/CB/Nebraska

