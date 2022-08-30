AFC North Predictions for the 2022 NFL Season

The NFL season kicks off in under two weeks, which means that it's time for some predictions. It's been a long offseason, full of rumors and speculation. After several months of pondering and preparation, it's finally time to see if what looks good on paper translates to the field. The AFC North is a proud division, boasting some historic franchises and fierce rivalries.

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals won the division. They finished 10-7 on the year before making a run to the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers came in second with a 9-7-1 record. Behind them came the Cleveland Browns and then the Baltimore Ravens, both with an 8-9 record.

Here are the predictions for the AFC North in the 2022 NFL season.

1st place - Cincinnati Bengals, 12-5

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone last season when they made it to the Super Bowl. There won't be any surprises this season, because everyone knows how good they are. Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase form one of the most deadly duos in the NFL.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Joe Burrow is ready to air it out to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Joe Burrow is ready to air it out to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins 🚀 https://t.co/Sg2W3JPMAd

They have arguably the best offensive talent in the North. They also made significant improvements to their offensive line, their one glaring weakness. The Bengals have a very tough schedule, but they have the ability to outscore just about anyone, particularly their division rivals.

2nd place - Baltimore Ravens, 11-6

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were hit hard by injuries in the last NFL campaign. They still have an elite secondary, the best kicker in the game and elite quarterback Lamar Jackson. With all their injured players back this campaign, they have a good shot at winning the division.

The AFC North race will probably come down to the last game of the season, when the two AFC North powerhouses face off in Cincinnati. It'll be interesting to see if last year's string of injuries were flukes and coincidences, or a sign of things to come.

They have the offense, the defense and the special teams to make a lot of noise in the upcoming NFL season and we expect to hear it. It would be a huge surprise if the Ravens don't feature in the postseason.

3rd place - Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-9

Washington Football Team v Pittsburgh Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era has begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Replacing a future Hall of Famer with Mitchell Trubisky is a bold strategy, but it does make some sense. Pittsburgh's weakness is their offensive line. They didn't protect Roethlisberger last year and it doesn't look like they will protect Trubisky now. But Trubisky can run and the Steelers will use his mobility. After suffering with the Chicago Bears and then being a backup in Buffalo, Trubisky is playing for his career in the NFL.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens could be in for an exciting year. Running back Najee Harris is extremely talented, but with the offensive line, he may struggle to move the chains. The Steelers defense is filled with talent, it's actually the most expensive defense in the NFL. They specialize in the pass rush and sacking quarterbacks. If they can stop the run better this year, they'll find themselves winning a lot of games.

It's just unfortunate for them that they play in the same division as the Bengals and the Ravens, who look better on paper. The question for the Steelers is, how long before fans start calling for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to lead the team?

4th place - Cleveland Browns, 6-11

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is gone and in comes veteran Jacoby Brissett. After trading away their first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to acquire Deshaun Watson, the Browns had hoped he would be under center. But Watson will miss the first eleven games due to suspension.

Brissett is a quality NFL back-up, but he's a stepback from Mayfield, who led the Browns last season. The Browns did not do much to improve their team (except to bring in someone who is going to miss most of the NFL season), while the other teams in the division got better. They added Amari Cooper to their underwhelming receiver room, but clearly their running game is their strength.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes



All timer. “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson. Trust me.” - Jacoby BrissettAll timer. “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun Watson. Trust me.” - Jacoby Brissett All timer. 😂 https://t.co/B83kDn73Qu

If you struggle to stop the run, the Browns will hurt you for 60 minutes. If you can stop the run, you're likely to stop the Browns. It will be interesting to see how many teams can in fact stop them.

When Watson returns against his former franchise in Week 13, every eye will be on him. Disciplinary and legal issues aside, can he still play? It will be nearly two years since he played a snap in the NFL. If the Browns are to have any success, they must stay relevant under Brissett and then hit the ground running with Watson. It just seems like too much to ask in this NFL campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell