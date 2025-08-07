AFC South Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Calvin Ridley

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner as the trade market continues to heat up in Dynasty leagues. Managers playing in this format likely know the value making deals during the offseason, especially since they don;t get to redraft their teams each year. Here are some potential buy and sell candidates for this season playing in the AFC South division.
Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for AFC South in 2025
#1 - BUY: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson may have the highest upside of any fantasy football quarterback relative to his current value. He is locked into a battle with Daniel Jones for the Indianapolis Colts' starting job, so his floor is extremely low, but he has proven to be an elite option when at his best. He has finished as the weekly QB5 or better five times in 15 career starts.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#2 - SELL: Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne finished as the overall RB3 in fantasy football just two years ago, but his 2025 outlook is concerning. He regressed to a career-worst RB37 last season and appears to now be in a backfield committee for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will need to compete with Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten for touches going forward.
#3 - BUY: Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley continues to be a reliable assett as he has exceeded 1,000 yards in each of the past two seaosns. He has also finished as the WR25 or better in five of his six seasons overall, including in his first year with the Tennessee Titans. His fantasy value could get an additional boost this season with rookie Cam Ward taking over as their starting quarterback.
#4 - SELL: Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans
Joe Mixon has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his career, finishing as the RB13 or better in six of eight seasons overall. The issue with his 2025 outlook is that the Houston Texans added Nick Chubb to their backfiled during the offseason, and also drafted Woody Marks. This could decrease Mixon's workload, so now be the best time to cash in on his trade value.
#5 - BUY: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr. turned in a disappointing fantasy football season last year, despite exceeding 100 targets for the fourth consecutive time. This creates an interesting buy-low opportunity on the Colts' veteran. He should be available for relatively cheap after finishing as the WR43 last year, but his previous three consecutive finishes of WR23 or better suggest legitimate bounceback potential.
Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.