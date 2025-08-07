AFC South Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Calvin Ridley

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner as the trade market continues to heat up in Dynasty leagues. Managers playing in this format likely know the value making deals during the offseason, especially since they don;t get to redraft their teams each year. Here are some potential buy and sell candidates for this season playing in the AFC South division.

Ad

Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for AFC South in 2025

AFC South outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - BUY: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Ad

Trending

Anthony Richardson may have the highest upside of any fantasy football quarterback relative to his current value. He is locked into a battle with Daniel Jones for the Indianapolis Colts' starting job, so his floor is extremely low, but he has proven to be an elite option when at his best. He has finished as the weekly QB5 or better five times in 15 career starts.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - SELL: Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ad

Travis Etienne finished as the overall RB3 in fantasy football just two years ago, but his 2025 outlook is concerning. He regressed to a career-worst RB37 last season and appears to now be in a backfield committee for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will need to compete with Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten for touches going forward.

#3 - BUY: Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley continues to be a reliable assett as he has exceeded 1,000 yards in each of the past two seaosns. He has also finished as the WR25 or better in five of his six seasons overall, including in his first year with the Tennessee Titans. His fantasy value could get an additional boost this season with rookie Cam Ward taking over as their starting quarterback.

Ad

#4 - SELL: Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

Joe Mixon has been consistently reliable in fantasy football during his career, finishing as the RB13 or better in six of eight seasons overall. The issue with his 2025 outlook is that the Houston Texans added Nick Chubb to their backfiled during the offseason, and also drafted Woody Marks. This could decrease Mixon's workload, so now be the best time to cash in on his trade value.

Ad

#5 - BUY: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. turned in a disappointing fantasy football season last year, despite exceeding 100 targets for the fourth consecutive time. This creates an interesting buy-low opportunity on the Colts' veteran. He should be available for relatively cheap after finishing as the WR43 last year, but his previous three consecutive finishes of WR23 or better suggest legitimate bounceback potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.