AFC West's loaded 2022 NFL schedule proves they are the kings of primetime

The AFC West is loaded and the NFL has recognized this fact with a near-record-setting number of primetime games featuring one of the four teams from the division. The previous records of nineteen and twenty games were all held by the NFC East, and with large market teams like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, it’s easy to see why.

Now, the AFC West has nosed its way onto the list with nineteen games in primetime for the 2022 NFL season. Not only that, the teams will all play the AFC South, recently one of the weakest in the league, and other teams that missed the playoffs last season. The NFL Gods are favoring the AFC South this season. A resent tweet from NFL Research breaks it all down.

- 19 appearances in primetime

- DEN: Easiest first 8 games in NFL (.412 opp win pct)

- KC: First 8 games vs >.500 teams from 2021

- LAC: 8 straight games (Wks 10-17) vs >.500 teams from 2021

Among the first of many big moves this offseason was the Denver Broncos trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos got Wilson in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. Wilson joins a Broncos team already loaded with talent.

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers missed the playoffs last year, they were a talented young team and a ton fun to watch. With the offseason trade for defensive star Kahlil Mack to add to a line that already has Joey Bosa, the Chargers made it clear they’re looking for a playoff berth this season.

All four AFC West teams will try to make the post-season, but who will win the division?

The Las Vegas Raiders made huge waves in the offseason with a high-profile trade of their own. The deal brought Davante Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the league, from the Green Bay Packers. Adams and quarterback Derek Carr hope to re-ignite the connection they had in college and lead the Raiders to the Super Bowl.

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to defend their division title against the rest of the AFC West. Already a primetime darling thanks to the quarterback play of Patrick Mahomes and two Super Bowl appearances over the last three years, the Chiefs will have to give it a go this time without elite wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The hottest division in the NFL is, no doubt, the AFC West, and it’s clear to see why. Loaded with talent, each team will enter the season with a single goal in mind -- get to the playoffs and beyond. When the dust finally settles, it will be no surprise to see three of the four teams in the postseason.

