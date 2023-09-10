Aidan Hutchinson starred in the Lions' win over the Chiefs

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions went into Arrowhead Stadium and came out victorious against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Many teams have collapsed under the immense pressure of the Chiefs' home crowd, but the Lions did not. They were patient on both sides of the ball, got one or two lucky breaks and answered in the big moments. David Montgomery's 8-yard run with 7:06 left in the game provided the difference.

Both sides of the ball played fiercely as the defense kept Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to just two touchdowns. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was the main reason why Mahomes could never feel comfortable and had to move around the pocket to throw the ball.

Numerous times, Hutchinson was right in the face of Mahomes, resulting in underthrows or overthrows. The Chiefs' O-line may not have allowed their quarterback to be sacked, but the Lions still got to Mahomes. Difficult throws led to drops and to Brian Branch's 50-yard pick-six that turned the game completely on its head, tying the game at 14-14 four minutes into the second half.

The No. 2 pick from last year's out of Michigan showed the world the Lions were wise to draft him. His 9.5 sacks and three interceptions underscored one of the most impactful rookie seasons in recent memory.

Hutchinson and company completely shut down the league's best quarterback as the defense, which gave up the most average yards in the league and was bottom three in scoring average, may have just turned a corner. Pickups like safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson showed the Lions are committed to fixing their defense.

Hutchinson's parents and family members were mic'd by NBC, and they saw all night that Hutchinson was cooking.

Is this finally the year the Lions are the real deal?

Aidan Hutchinson could be difference for Lions defense in year two

Hutchinson is off to a supreme start in the NFL. A Pro Bowl nomination could be in the cards, and perhaps the Lions will make the playoffs. For example, in his second season last year, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons finished with 13 sacks and almost won Defensive Player of the Year.

For the Lions to have any chance at all of making the playoffs, the defense has to improve on last year. The offense and Jared Goff were much stronger at Ford Field than on the road last season. But the defense was bad wherever the Detroit Lions played.

Keeping Mahomes to 20 points was an awesome way to start the new season for the defense.