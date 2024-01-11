AJ Brown injury update: Latest on Eagles WR for Wild Card clash vs Buccaneers

AJ Brown has been one of the most important offensive players for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The wideout racked up 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns on 106 receptions during the regular season.

Brown played a key role in helping the Eagles reach the playoffs. However, the receiver has been dealing with a knee injury heading into the wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 15.

AJ Brown injury update

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown

Brown did not take part in the Philadelphia Eagles' first training session of the week on Thursday. The wideout has an unspecified status for the first-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles will host two more practices before they face Tampa Bay. Last season's Super Bowl runners-up will be sweating on Brown's fitness, especially since the receiver is an integral part of their offense.

If Brown is unable to prove his fitness in the next two days, he could miss the trip to Tampa.

What happened to AJ Brown?

Brown injured his right knee during Philadelphia's Week 18 defeat to the New York Giants. He went down in the first quarter after getting tackled by Giants cornerback Nick McCloud.

The three-time Pro Bowler remained down for a while and was in some discomfort before limping off the field and heading into the locker room. The Eagles initially listed Brown as questionable to return, but later ruled him out in the third quarter.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Live stream details for NFL Wild Card round game

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game on Monday, Jan. 15. The playoff game will commence at 8 p.m. ET at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers-Eagles game will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Stadium : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Date : Monday, Jan. 15

: Monday, Jan. 15 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN/ABC

: ESPN/ABC Streaming: Fubo TV