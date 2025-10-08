A.J. Brown or Keenan Allen: Who should I start for Week 6 fantasy football?

A.J. Brown and Keenan Allen are both well-known names in the NFL. However, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers are not scheduled to battle until Dec. 8, the two are battling right now on your fantasy team for the chance to start. Which player should you give the nod to? Here's an in-depth look at both players and a recommendation.
Is A.J. Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 6?
A.J. Brown has been a fantasy nightmare in the worst way. The way things have shaped up this season, Brown lured managers into starting him the first two weeks of the year. Then after many benched the receiver, he dominated with nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Managers then started him again, only for him to log seven yards the following game.
At this point, Brown is a lottery ticket with no discernible pattern to the human mind. However, thanks to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, it has been projected that he will earn 5.5 catches for 82.6 yards with a 50% chance at a touchdown. He's start-worthy this week, but consider him as a flex.
The New York Giants have a history of losing the matchup, so expect fewer opportunities for Brown in the second half. If he's going to deliver, it is likely to be early.
Is Keenan Allen a good fantasy pick in Week 6?
Is it 2017 or 2025? Keenan Allen might not know as he has delivered at a rate reminiscent of his prime years with the Los Angeles Chargers before he joined the Chicago Bears. Allen has been reliable in getting on the sheet and he's expected to do so again.
Allen is projected to earn 5.7 catches for 63 yards and a 40% chance at a touchdown. Allen will likely be called upon early in the contest against the Miami Dolphins, but might not be used as much if the Chargers get a significant lead over the struggling team.
With Omarion Hampton now expected to miss time, it might fall on Justin Herbert to shoulder more of the load, which would mean a potential uptick in targets for Allen.
Should I start A.J. Brown or Keenan Allen in Week 6 fantasy football?
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, the choice between the two is significant, but not exactly a gap akin to the Grand Canyon. A.J. Brown is projected to earn 16.8 points compared to Keenan Allen, who is projected to earn 14.4 points.
Both players are set to produce, but Brown is more likely to earn more in Week 6. If you've been traumatized by Brown's up-and-down production, the safer play would be Allen, but if you feel you need a dominant week, go with Brown.
