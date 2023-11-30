AJ Dillon injury update: Latest on Packers RB for SNF Week 13 Fantasy Football

This season's backfield for the Green Bay Packers has been unexpected, thanks to AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. With Jones' injuries and now Dillon's problems, it's become a weekly issue as to who will play in the next game.

AJ Dillon at New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

AJ Dillon Injury Update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Packers running back is dealing with a groin injury that has already affected his availability in the team's practice this week. Dillon did not practice on Wednesday alongside Aaron Jones and Jayden Reed. While Jones' availability has been in flux this season, Reed has been constantly available, despite a questionable weekly designation.

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

At this point, one could flip a coin based on this assessment. Per the Green Bay Packers injury report, Dillon didn't miss a single practice last week due to the injury. He did practice in a limited fashion all week but was at least on the practice field.

Missing practice on Wednesday is a troubling sight, which places his availability in graver doubt than last week.

What happened to AJ Dillon?

AJ Dillon was listed on the IR with a groin injury at the start of Week 12. After missing part of practice all week in the lead-up to the team's showdown against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, he logged 14 carries for 43 yards and an average of 3.1 yards per carry.

The running back has missed his first practice due to a groin injury. The team played last Thursday, so he had nearly a full week to recover but instead started the week off behind where he did last week.

He might be able to play this week, and the Wednesday sitout was merely precautionary to give him a full week to recover.

When will AJ Dillon return?

At this point, marking him anything other than "questionable" would be either overly hopeful or pessimistic. Simply put, it's too early to tell. However, the circumstances argue for his presence on Sunday. First off, it's a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is going to require every hand on deck to get a chance to win.

Secondly, with the Packers (5-6) vying for a playoff spot, they can't afford to take a risk by sitting a player as a precaution. Thirdly, because the game is on Sunday Night Football, Dillon has an extra chance to catch the attention of every football fan in the country. It would be difficult to pass up such an opportunity.

Zach Charbonnet or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call on TNF