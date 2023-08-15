Alex Collins Net Worth: How much was ex-Ravens RB worth in 2023?

Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks played Alex Collins tragically passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, aged 28. Reports claim that the ex-NFL running back died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

Collins reportedly crashed his motorcycle into an SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard on Sunday night. He went through the rear passenger side window and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

According to reports, Collins had a net worth of around $5 million in 2023, before he passed. Most of his wealth came from his football career.

As per Spotrac, Collins made $3,047,407 in career earnings across five years in the NFL. He earned $2,863,022 in base salary and $184,385 in signing bonuses.

Alex Collins' NFL stats and career

The Seattle Seahawks picked Alex Collins in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He had three 1,000-yard seasons at Arkansas before entering the league.

Collins spent one season with the Seahawks prior to his move to the Baltimore Ravens. He had his career-best campaign with Baltimore in 2017, racking up 973 yards on 212 carries with six touchdowns in 15 games.

The running back collected 411 yards and seven touchdowns the following season but was released by the Ravens after the 2018 season when he was charged with gun and drug violations.

Collins returned to Seattle in 2020 and had a two-year sojourn with the NFC West franchise. He later joined the USFL's Memphis Showboats in the spring of 2023.

Across five years in the NFL, Collins recorded 1,997 rushing yards on 483 carries with 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also managed 467 receiving yards and one touchdown on 59 receptions.

Fans on social media were quick to send their tributes after the news of Collins' passing broke. Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and ex-Ravens signal-caller Robert Griffin III were also among many who offered condolences to their late teammate.