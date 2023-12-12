Alexander Mattison injury update: Latest on Vikings RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Alexander Mattison, the running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was poised to have his finest game of the year in the team's Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, an ankle injury forced him to leave the game early in the second half.

When Mattison left the field, the only information available about his condition was that he had a "sprained ankle."

Moreover, Week 15 is not looking ideal for Mattison's possible return because the Vikings' next matchup comes against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

Ty Chandler would probably see most of the action in the backfield against the Bengals if Mattison is unable to play, much as he did when Mattison was sidelined earlier in the season due to injury.

The Vikings, who do not have experience in the running back room without Mattison, will be hopeful that his injury won't keep him out for too long. The two running backs behind Mattison, Ty Chandler, and Kene Nwangwu, had accounted for just six rushes in their careers before this season.

What happened to Alexander Mattison?

Running back Alexander Mattison moved the ball well in the Vikings' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He had 10 carries for 66 yards before spraining his right ankle. After that, he dropped to the ground and appeared to require assistance off the field.

Following some time spent on the field, Mattison was examined by the training personnel and assisted to the sidelines.

The Vikings had already lost offensive tackle Brian O'Neill and wide receiver Justin Jefferson to injuries during the first half before Mattison's injury. After Mattison left the game, Ty Chandler took over as RB1, but he was unable to find the same amount of running room as the 25-year-old RB, only gaining 35 yards on 12 attempts.

When will Alexander Mattison return?

The running back will probably go through additional tests this week to ascertain the extent of his injured ankle. Only then will fantasy managers and Minnesota Vikings fans be able to determine whether or not he will miss any games and what his return timeline will be.

If Mattison cannot play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, Ty Chandler will likely see more production out of the backfield.