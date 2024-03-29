Alexander Mattison Raiders contract: How much will RB earn in Las Vegas?

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed Alexander Mattison to a contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The former Minnesota Vikings RB will join Antonio Pierce's team as they look to improve on last season's postseason quest.

According to Spotrac, Mattison has signed a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Raiders. Mattison's contract includes a signing bonus of $525,000 and $1.65 million in guaranteed money.

Mattison is likely joining as a backup behind Zamir White, who thrived last year as Josh Jacobs' backup in Las Vegas.

Alexander Mattison's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Alexander Mattison has earned $7,569,479 in his five-year NFL career.

The Vikings drafted the Boise State University alum in round three of the 2019 Draft. He joined as a backup to Dalvin Cook and earned opportunities when Cook was rested during offensive snaps.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Mattison penned a two-year, $7 million extension with the Vikings to continue his career in familiar surroundings. However, it didn't go according to plan, and he was unceremoniously released at the end of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Alexander Mattison joins a committee system in Las Vegas

Alexander Mattison's arrival ushers in a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders. With the departure of Josh Jacobs and the signing of Mattison, the Raiders are set to utilize a running back committee rather than have a nailed-on starter.

Both Zamir White and Mattison have experience as backups to Pro Bowl caliber running backs. They will get the chance to make the Raiders RB1 slot theirs in 2024. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is a huge believer of competition and signed Mattison with that in mind.

Furthermore, a one-year deal is a great situation for both sides. The Raiders get the chance to access whether Mattison is a good fit for their roster; if not, they could let him go at the end of the season.

As for Mattison, he will look to give it his all, as he's on essentially a prove-it deal, which could reap great dividends if he fulfils his potential on Antonio Pierce's roster.

The Raiders are aiming for a postseason run in 2024, and their roster moves have been impressive so far. Mattison's addition has the potential of yielding significant rewards as Pierce leads the Raiders in his first full season as coach.