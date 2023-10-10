Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury Replacements: 5 players Jets should target after OL’s season-ending injury

Aaron Rodgers' shocking Achilles rupture is already well known to long-suffering New York Jets fans, but now there is another major injury blow.

During the Jets' 31-21 victory at the Denver Broncos, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker ruptured his own Achilles tendon – the second time in his career that an injury ended his season. In 2022, it was a triceps tear – also against the Broncos – that cut his sophomore campaign short.

Although Gang Green has in-house options like Billy Turner and the recently-recovered Duane Brown, it will still aim to sign a free agent to bolster its depth in the trenches.

Here are some of the most viable OLs who are still available to them:

5 OLs the New York Jets could target

#5) Oday Aboushi

Oday Aboushi with the New York Jets

Oday Aboushi has been a New York Jet before – back when he was still a fresh face looking to make his mark in the NFL. Since then, he has bounced around multiple teams, with his most notable achievement being a pair of divisional titles and playoff appearances with the Houston Texans.

He was last seen with the Los Angeles Rams, blocking for Matthew Stafford, then Baker Mayfield during their Super Bowl hangover.

#4) Ben Jones

Ben Jones vs the Indianapolis Colts

In 2022, Ben Jones finally received the recognition he deserved after seven years blocking for Derrick Henry, reaching the Pro Bowl as an alternate for the Super Bowl-bound Creed Humphrey. However, it would also be his last season with the Tennessee Titans, as he was released amidst a burgeoning rebuild.

With Vera-Tucker out, the Jets could use a man of his talents who can provide more room for the likes of Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall.

#3) La'el Collins

La'el Collins vs the Tennessee Titans

La'el Collins is the most recent player in this list to become a free agent, having been cut on September 12, well after Week 1.

Having struggled with injuries in his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, he felt likely to be set loose despite having a live contract. Luckily for him, the Jets are in need of serviceable men with whom to man their trenches, and they hope he will be healthy and well-disciplined enough to meet their expectations.

#2) Marcus Cannon

Marcus Cannon after winning Super Bowl LI vs the Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Cannon is easily one of the two most accomplished players on this list. He won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and he was named a second-team All-Pro.

By this point, the Jets' end goal may have devolved from "win the Super Bowl" to "reach the playoffs again". That would ideally mean adding o-line strength, and maybe he can impart his winning formula to a team that has been notorious for doing the opposite.

#1) Eric Fisher

Eric Fisher speaking before Super Bowl LIV

Eric Fisher's Achilles injury during the 2020-21 AFC Championship Game turned into one of the biggest hexes in modern football. The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out at Super Bowl LV as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense held Patrick Mahomes scoreless for the first time in his career.

Since then, he was seemingly cursed with a pink slip, then disappointing one-year stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. He is currently free, but the Jets could change that soon.