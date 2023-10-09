Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update: When will Jets OL return to action?

Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered an apparent calf injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 8. The New York Jets offensive tackle exited the game before halftime but was able to walk off the field without any assistance.

After the 31-21 win over the Broncos at Mile High, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Vera-Tucker's injury was a “concern” and that he will have an MRI as part of the evaluation process.

Initial reports claimed that Vera-Tucker was expected to miss time, but the diagnosis wasn't as bad as it could have been. However, it appears that the offensive tackle has played his last game of the season for New York.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Vera-Tucker underwent an MRI and will be ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a torn Achilles. This is another huge blow for the Jets, who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 due to a similar injury.

In Vera-Tucker's absence, Max Mitchell is expected to fill the void at the Jets offensive line.

Alijah Vera-Tucker return timeline

New York Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

As per reports, Vera-Tucker is set to miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn Achilles. The injury will require surgery and it will take him at least four to six months to recover before resuming normal activity.

If his rehab goes well, Vera-Tucher is expected to return for the Jets at the start of the 2024 season.

Alijah Vera-Tucker injury history

The New York Jets picked Vera-Tucker in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He started in 16 games for them during his rookie season.

However, Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending. torn triceps injury in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign. Ironically, his injury came against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Colorado.

His latest setback is a season-ending injury due to a torn Achilles that he suffered against the Broncos in Week 5 of the 2023 season.