Allen Lazard injury history: Breaking down Jets star's injury woes after latest report

After enjoying five seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard is set to reunite with Aaron Rodgers once again, this time with the New York Jets. The talented wide receiver recently inked a lucrative four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets as a sought-after free agent in the middle of March.

Lazard's journey in the NFL began back in 2018 when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. However, he found himself on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after being waived by the Jaguars. Fortunately, he was eventually promoted to the active roster the following season, and against all odds, he gradually emerged as a key player for the Packers. Over time, he transitioned into a starter and became one of Aaron Rodgers' favored targets. However, there have been reports of Lazard sustaining an injury during the Jets' OTA sessions.

Is this something Jets fans should be worried about? We take a look at the Des Moines-born receiver's injury history in the NFL.

How healthy has Allen Lazard been in the NFL?

Throughout the majority of his career, Lazard has been relatively healthy when it comes to on-field injuries. He has suffered only one significant injury, occurring in 2020 during a Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on September 27th.

Despite his exceptional performance in that particular game, amassing over 140 receiving yards, he unfortunately sustained a core muscle injury that required surgical intervention. This setback dealt a blow to what was his first season as a starter.

In the past two NFL regular seasons, Lazard has managed to participate in 15 games each. Although he has experienced some minor injuries that caused him to miss a few games here and there, none of them have been of significant concern or severity.

Undoubtedly, Lazard is a dependable player on whom the Jets can rely. His durability has been evident in recent seasons, providing some reassurance to the fans. His existing chemistry and understanding with Rodgers could prove valuable for the team in the upcoming season.

Update on the reported injury

According to reports, Lazard was observed leaving the practice field accompanied by a trainer on Tuesday after suffering an injury. It’s worth noting that this is the first Jets’ OTA opened to the media and fans were able to catch up with the update on social media.

The report created some scare among New York Jets fans as it appeared their two biggest off-season acquisitions might be out due to injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also reported to have left the field during the OTA practice struggling with his ankle.

Thankfully, Lazard is in good health, and he took to Twitter to clarify the situation for concerned fans.

“I’m good y’all, not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100% but I’m good lol, Just got hit in the gonads.”

With this update, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Lazard's situation is minor and there is no cause for worry regarding the Jets' newest offensive pairing. Furthermore, Rodgers is also faring well and in good condition, adding to the positive outlook for the team.

