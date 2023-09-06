Allen Lazard injury update: Latest on Jets WR for fantasy football Week 1

Allen Lazard joined the New York Jets this offseason. The receiver followed in the footsteps of his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

However, fantasy football managers are curious to learn whether Lazard will be available for the Jets' Week 1 clash against the Buffalo Bills.

What happened to Allen Lazard?

New York Jets WR Allen Lazard

Lazard missed practice with the Jets on Aug. 24. sparking concerns about his availability for the start of the regular season. Reports later revealed that the wideout was diagnosed with an AC joint injury in his shoulder.

Lazard said that he felt a pop in his shoulder. As a result, he was ruled out of the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants.

However, the injury wasn't believed to be too serious and he returned to practice on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Allen Lazard injury update

Lazard has been getting healthier since returning to training with his teammates. The 27-year-old was in good spirits this week as the New York Jets continued their preparations for the regular season.

Although Lazard seems to be moving well, he is listed as questionable on New York's injury report card. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the player said that he wasn't too concerned about any long-term effect of his shoulder injury.

When will Allen Lazard return?

Lazard returned to training with the Jets last week. He is expected to be available for the Week 1 clash against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 11. However, there is still no confirmation that he will start the game.

Since Lazard is making his return from a shoulder injury, he might not be at his sharpest. Hence, we suggest that you keep him on your fantasy team bench for Week 1.

If Lazard is unavailable, New York might opt to go with Garrett Wilson as the premier receiver. Robert Saleh also has Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb to call upon if he needs more offensive options.