Allen Lazard Landing Spots: Top 5 teams that should trade for Jets WR 

The New York Jets are likely to start the 2025 season without Allen Lazard on the roster. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team permitted the wide receiver to seek a trade to another franchise.

Lazard joined the Jets in 2023, right as the franchise prepared for the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Lazard's teammate with the Green Bay Packers. With Rodgers set to leave the Jets, the wide receiver could also be looking for a new home in 2025.

Here's a closer look at five teams that could be looking to add his services.

5 teams that could trade for wide receiver Allen Lazard

#1. Carolina Panthers

After the 2024 season ended, Dave Canales pointed out the Panthers' necessity of giving Bryce Young the right tools to succeed. Step one would be improving the wide receiver group, which has just three players (Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette) currently signed.

By joining the group, Lazard would provide a different skill set to Carolina, with a player to attack the middle of the field, even though he's not a vertical threat. Veteran depth is never a bad thing, and the Panthers are desperate for pass catchers.

#2. New York Giants

Lazard's career theme is playing with Aaron Rodgers. It has been reported that the Giants are interested in the quarterback, and he could end up playing for them in 2025.

In this case, a trade could represent a change of scenario without moving a lot of parts. He would remain Rodgers' teammate and would keep playing in the same stadium, just in a different color.

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The wide receiver room in Pittsburgh needs a lot of improvements. George Pickens is the leading receiver, but the depth needs a huge upgrade, with only Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson signed for contracts.

The veteran could prove to be an important depth addition to the group. He wouldn't become a superstar such as Pickens, but his impact on the youngsters could be helpful.

#4. Denver Broncos

A veteran presence would do wonders for the Broncos, who have four wide receivers currently signed, but three of them have been drafted in 2023 or 2024.

Denver made the playoffs in 2024, where they were easily handled by the Buffalo Bills. Adding veterans to help second-year quarterback Bo Nix would be a good move for on and off-the-field reasons.

#5. Arizona Cardinals

Inexperience is also a theme in the Cardinals' receiving group, as all three signed players (Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Xavier Weaver) have no more than two seasons in the league.

Lazard would be a complement for Harrison and Wilson, the official starters for the team, while also teaching the finer points of the position to the younger guys. The Cardinals are still rebuilding their roster and need to add depth.

