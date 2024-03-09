Allen Robinson landing spots: 5 best teams that should pursue WR after Steelers release

Allen Robinson was once one of the better pass catchers in the NFL. The former Jacksonville Jaguars star was a decent yardage threat in his heyday, amassing three 1,000-yard-plus seasons in seven years.

However, Robinson has been different for the last few seasons due to injuries and other factors. The Pittsburgh Steelers got the memo and released the one-time Pro Bowler following a disappointing 2023 season.

In this article, we examine five landing spots for Robinson. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Five best landing spots for Allen Robinson

Here are five decent landing spots for the 2016 NFL receiving touchdowns co-leader:

1. Green Bay Packers

Allen Robinson is entering the twilight of his career, and the Penn State University product's best years are behind him. Hence, a move to the Green Bay Packers might be an intelligent option.

The Packers' wide receiver room is filled with young talent, including Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath, who are under contract.

All these players have decent talent but are yet to be selected for the Pro Bowl. Matt LaFleur could sign Robinson for much-needed experience in the wide receiver room.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars look set to lose Calvin Ridley via free agency. That should give the team a free slot at wide receiver, which they could use on a discounted Allen Robinson.

Robinson could join a wide receiver room with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks. He could return to the Jags and be a good option for rising QB star Trevor Lawrence.

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have just two wide receivers under contract for the 2024 NFL season. Those are Chris Olave and A.T. Perry, neither of which have Pro Bowl experience.

Adding Allen Robinson to the roster could give the franchise a different dimension. He could also serve as an outlet option for franchise QB Derek Carr.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have numerous young wide receivers on their stacked roster. The likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones have undeniable potential.

Hence, adding Allen Robinson could be considered a luxury rather than a necessity. The former Pro Bowler could be insurance if one of the younger pass catchers gets injured.

Furthermore, Robinson could ring chase with Joe Burrow as his quarterback.

5. Chicago Bears

Maybe a return to his old stomping ground could lead to a return to top-tier productivity from Robinson.