Alvin Kamara Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Saints RB this year?

Alvin Kamara has been among the New Orleans Saints' most consistent presences on the roster ever since they drafted him in the third round in 2017. In his first four seasons, he proved himself among the deadliest scoring running backs in the league as the team dominated the NFC South.

Ad

With Drew Brees' retirement, however, also came the end of their winning ways. The next four seasons have seen no playoff appearances, split evenly between going 9-8 and having a losing record, culminating in a 5-12 record in 2024, their first last-place finish in the NFC South since 2008, in what could herald the start of a new "Aints" era.

It has also coincided with a scoring decline for Kamara, who has not scored double-digit rushing touchdowns in that span. However, he did have a career-best 950 rushing yards in 2024. Now, the question looms: can he regain his prominence under new head coach Kellen Moore?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Alvin Kamara's 2025 fantasy outlook

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Fantasy Pros believes Alvin Kamara will not come close to reaching a thousand rushing yards for the first time in his career, ultimately ending with 897 and 5 touchdowns on the ground. However, it also foresees him continuing his streak of over a thousand scrimmage yards with 479 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for a haul of 179.6 points.

Ad

He is expected to remain a Top 15 running back on average, attaining an average draft position of RB15. Experts, meanwhile, see him as the consensus 20th-best RB on average.

Is Alvin Kamara a good fantasy football pick this year?

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

Kamara has a strong chance to be a good fantasy football pick in 2025. His offensive line is very probably one of the best that he has had in his career.

Ad

After the retirement of former multiple-time All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk, Taliese Fuaga has returned to the right tackle spot, with the left side that he manned in his debut going to newcomer Kelvin Banks Jr. Trevor Penning, who played right tackle in Ramczyk's absence in 2024, has moved to left guard. They join right guard Cesar Ruiz and center Erik McCoy to form a solid starting unit that should be able to maximize Kamara's potential.

Ad

And they will have to, because the pass-catching unit led by Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson, and Foster Moreau will suffer under the NFC's worst quarterback rotation.

Should you draft Alvin Kamara in 2025, and where?

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty

This is a hard topic to debate because, in an alternate world, the Saints should be winning games with the power run that Alvin Kamara has been able to translate into multiple touchdowns, sometimes in one night. However, Michael Thomas' regression and departure have left the team rather one-dimensional on offense, and it has cost them on both the real and virtual fields.

One's best chances lie in putting him as a FLEX, then letting other running backs and wide receivers take the brunt of the fantasy haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.