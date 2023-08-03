Alvin Kamara fantasy outlook: What should you do in Saints RB's absence?

Alvin Kamara's fantasy outlook is expected to take a hit after he's expected to be suspended by the NFL in the coming days.

While the length of the suspension is not yet known, there are concerns that it could be at least four games. The good thing for him is that he has no previous suspensions, and the case is not related to domestic violence or assault, so that seems like a reasonable call.

Based on that, Alvin Kamara's fantasy outlook is expected to fall. However, given that the Saints running back is likely to be drafted in a position where he's expected to be a bench player, it might not be the worst idea to draft him. In fact, given his suspensions, he might be good value to have on the interchange.

The reason his tier has fallen down this year is twofold. First, as is expected of a running back, Alvin Kamara's performances have been declining. In 2021, when he played 15 games like he did last season, he had 5 yards per carry and 16 rushing touchdowns. He also had 756 receiving yards. Last season, in the same number of games, his yard per carry was down to 4; he only had two rushing touchdowns, and just 490 receiving yards.

The second issue that follows from the first is that he might not be the first choice running back on the New Orleans Saints roster anymore. The franchis signed Jamaal Williams and drafted Kendre Miller in the third round. One of the reasons he scored so few rushing touchdowns is also because of the presence of Taysom Hill, who's something of a short-yardage specialist.

All that suggests Alvin Kamara's fantasy outlook is not looking up. However, if his price drops significantly due to the suspensions, he might end up being very good value for money. However, that's a dicey chance.

Who should one replace Alvin Kamara with?

As outlined above, Alvin Kamara might not be the draw in fantasy football as he once was.

In fact, given his presumed suspension and the depth the New Orleans Saints have this season in the running back position, one could argue that he may never revert to being a starter on the football field.

It could range from 2 games (not bad) to 6 games (whoa).



also have Jamaal Williams (goal line, short yardage) and Kendre Miller (Kamara-esque). As expected, Alvin Kamara will likely be suspended.It could range from 2 games (not bad) to 6 games (whoa). #Saints also have Jamaal Williams (goal line, short yardage) and Kendre Miller (Kamara-esque). twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

In such an instance, who might of good value at a similar tier to him? One good candidate for selection is Cam Akers. He was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but things have not been good for him. He was used in rotation in his rookie year by the Los Angeles Rams.

Next year, he was supposed to become the starter but tore his Achilles and missed pretty much the entirety of the season, returning only in Week 17. He played his part in the Super Bowl run with 172 rushing yards and 76 passing yards, though.

In 2022, when he could have pushed on from that high, he requested a trade, but it was not honored by the team. So, he stayed, and by the end of the year, he was back to his best, rushing for more than a 100 yard in three games.

This year will mark the first time he has no injury or dissatisfaction going into the season, and he;s the first-choice running back, unlike his rookie season.

RambLAng Man @RambLAngMan LaFleur was impressed by the shape Cam Akers reported to camp in. Could this finally be the big breakout season we've been waiting for with Akers? pic.twitter.com/WF4rQPeZBl LaFleur was impressed by the shape Cam Akers reported to camp in. Could this finally be the big breakout season we've been waiting for with Akers? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With their quarterback Matthew Stafford being 3 and coming off an injury-plagued season, Cam Akers can expect lots of action. Cooper Kupp's injury, though he should be back by Week 1, might mean more running plays being designed in practice for implementation in the early rounds.

Given that his competition comes from second-year rusher, Kyren Williams, rookie sixth-round runnning back, Zach Evans and NFL journeyman Royce Freeman, he should take the field more often than others. In many ways, he's the antithesis of present-day Alvin Kamara, who's being valued in roughly the same tier in fantasy football.

