Alvin Kamara hasn't spent a penny of his NFL earnings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has worked hard to earn his $75 million NFL contract extension. He bought some chicken wings after landing his rookie signing bonus, but that's pretty much all the money he's spent.

The running back has been frugal with his money. In an interview with Uninterrupted's "Kneading Dough" series, hosted by former pro wideout Andrew Hawkins, Kamara revealed he intends to stretch out his money for as long as possible.

The running back is familiar with family financial struggles and the insecurities and instabilities that come with it.

The hardships that Alvin Kamara has experienced have imprinted on him, and he has decided to be smart with his money and credits his inspiring spending habits to his mother. The New Orleans Saints star said that watching his mom "work multiple jobs only to be able to afford the bare essentials," showed him the value of the dollar.

Kamara isn't going to let his current wealth let him forget where he came from; he still remembers worrying whether he had enough money to fix a broken phone or fill up a tank of gas. A specific habit that stayed with him was a loaf of bread and a jar of peanut butter, two staples he keeps in stock in his kitchen.

Alvin Kamara has paid all his living expenses using the money that he got from sponsorship deals, saving away his income from the Saints into savings and investing accounts.

"I'm like, 'Okay, this is more than I've ever had. My mom ain't never had this much. It would be a shame if I got this and lost it. I'm gonna keep doing the same thing I've been doing, [purchasing] what I need, and that's it. I'm not about to go over the top, I'm not gonna live beyond my means," said Alvin Kamara.

Kamara doesn't accept too many endorsements, either, as he is notoriously picky, sticking to products that resonate with him personally.

The 25-year-old's first big deal was with Airheads, his favorite candy. One of his first real moments that went viral came after Alvin Kamara created a throne out of Airheads boxes in the Saints locker room and sat on it for photos.

Kamara is referred to as one of the most brilliant people in the New Orleans locker room, and his financial plan is more proof.