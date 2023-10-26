Alvin Kamara injury update: Latest on Saints RB for fantasy football Week 8

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of the 12 players listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

James Hurst, an offensive lineman, and Kamara were the only players on the list marked as "Did Not Practice."

Under new quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints' offense hasn't been impressive this season, but Kamara has been one of the few bright spots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Should you trade Derrick Henry? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The 28-year-old has 104 receptions for 438 running yards and one rushing touchdown in the four games this season.

Although an unknown illness prevented Kamara from practicing yesterday, it is still too early to tell how long his recovery would take. Either way, it will be important to keep an eye on the RB's condition prior to Sunday's Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 8 game.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Alvin Kamara?

Alvin Kamara did not take part in the New Orleans Saints' practice yesterday before their Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Although Kamara's illness is the cause of his absence, no further details on the ailment's genesis are currently known.

In his most recent game, a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kamara came out uninjured. He gained 62 rushing yards on 17 carries with no rushing touchdowns in the game.

There is still a possibility that Kamara may return to practice before Sunday's game. Although, it is unclear if he has recovered from the illness that prevented him from practicing yesterday.

The team will be hoping that Kamara will be able to develop a mutual understanding with Derek Carr. Recently, Kamara broke Marques Colston's touchdown record, when he hit the end zone for the 73rd time.

Expand Tweet

When will Alvin Kamara return?

All teams in the NFL lose significant players as the season progresses due to injury or other circumstances. But nobody wants to lose a player after consecutive losses.

Due to a three-game ban stemming from a battery charge from a fight in Las Vegas in 2022, Alvin Kamara did not start the season with the New Orleans Saints. He has arguably been New Orleans' most effective offensive weapon since returning to the team in Week 4.

Nevertheless, if Kamara can't get over the illness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday, he could miss his team's Week 8 match on Sunday.

Although Kamara's return date is unknown at this time, everyone will be monitoring the New Orleans Saints' Thursday injury report.

Chris Godwin or Stefon Diggs? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to pick between the two in Week 8