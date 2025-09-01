Alvin Kamara or Kenneth Walker: Which RB should you draft in Fantasy Football 2025

Fantasy football drafts in 2025 are not leaving any easy answers for managers. Do you trust the veteran who has been a PPR exceptional for almost a decade, or take the risk on the younger back fighting to reclaim his starting role?

Alvin Kamara and Kenneth Walker sit only a few spots apart in the draft, leaving managers debating on safety versus upside.

Alvin Kamara fantasy outlook

NFL: New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice - Source: Imagn

Alvin Kamara has been a reliable pass-catching running back in the league, frequently finishing among the top options in PPR scoring. Last season, he ranked within the top 10 at the position after playing 14 games due to injuries.

Sportskeeda’s fantasy football analyzer projects him at 195.1 points in PPR formats, reinforcing his value as a dependable RB2 with RB1 upside. Those numbers stem from his workload: 228 carries and nearly 90 targets in 2024. For managers in full-PPR leagues, Kamara’s ability to generate points through receptions remains his strongest asset.

New Orleans is breaking in rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler while working through injuries to top receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. That instability should funnel more short-area targets Kamara’s way. His track record of more than 70 catches on average across his career makes him a safe option for managers who want a reliable weekly floor.

Kenneth Walker's fantasy outlook

NFL: Seattle Seahawks Minicamp - Source: Imagn

After an explosive rookie year in Seattle, Kenneth Walker's rushing production dipped each season, with his yards per carry sliding as well. Last year’s campaign was cut short by injuries, and a lingering foot issue sidelined him through much of training camp this summer.

Sportskeeda projects Kenneth Walker slightly higher than Kamara, at 217.6 points in PPR scoring. That projection reflects his youth, home-run ability, and the possibility that he maintains a significant share of Seattle’s carries.

Complicating matters is the rise of Zach Charbonnet. The former UCLA standout capitalized on Walker’s absences last season, scoring eight rushing touchdowns while looking efficient with his touches. Coaches have praised both players, hinting at a committee approach in 2025 rather than handing full control back to Walker.

Kenneth Walker is entering the final year of his rookie deal. That could add urgency to his play, but for fantasy managers, it also raises risk. If Seattle decides to spread carries more evenly, Walker’s ceiling takes a significant hit.

Alvin Kamara vs Kenneth Walker: Who should I draft?

Projections tell one story, but roster construction tells another. Walker’s 217.6 points forecast is higher than Kamara’s 195.1, yet the paths to those numbers are very different. Kamara offers volume, passing-game usage, and a proven ability to deliver even when the Saints’ offense sputters. Walker, meanwhile, comes with injuries, a timeshare, and declining efficiency, but also the youth and explosiveness that could swing a matchup in your favor.

If you’re drafting for security and consistency, Kamara should be the pick. He provides a dependable weekly floor in PPR leagues and early-season matchups that could help build momentum. If you’re chasing upside and willing to accept volatility, Walker has the talent to outperform his ADP, but carries significantly more downside.

