Amari Cooper Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Pro Bowl WR after Raiders signing?

Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper is returning to the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL organization that drafted him in the 2015 NFL Draft, after signing a one year contract with the club this week. Until last season, Cooper was one of the most consistent wide receivers in football. However, as the campaign progressed last year, Cooper's play fell off and he did not contribute too meaningfully for the Buffalo Bills.

After having success in both Dallas and Cleveland over the past five years, Cooper struggled in Buffalo and did not look to be on the same page with the Bills coaching staff and quarterback Josh Allen. While there were never any off the field issues, Cooper did not feature in many situations and recorded only 41 receiving yards in three playoff games this past year.

In fantasy football, Cooper had his lowest points total of his career in PPR (points per reception) with 122.7 points (8.8 points per game). That value was good enough for Cooper to finish as the WR63 last year.

As a result, there are questions about whether Cooper can still perform at a high level at the age of 31 years old. Fantasy Pros is projecting Cooper as the WR106 and the No. 289 overall player available, something that likely means that he will go undrafted in your selection process this year.

Amari Cooper 2025 fantasy football outlook after signing with Las Vegas Raiders

Cooper is a top route runner with strong hands and has an amazing ability to create after the catch. He now enters a Las Vegas offense that is led by quarterback Geno Smith, tight end Brock Bowers, and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Cooper has a real chance to establish a role in Las Vegas with fellow WR Jakobi Meyers requesting a trade from the club earlier this week.

However, Cooper is coming off the worst season of his career last year and did not look like his past elite self either. There is a legitimate risk that Cooper is past his best days in the NFL and thus, could have no real fantasy football value in 2025.

Cooper should be viewed as a late round draft pick in your selection process this year and will likely be in the WR5/6 ranks until more role clarity comes in Las Vegas.

