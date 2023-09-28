Amari Cooper injury update: Latest on Browns WR for fantasy football Week 4

Amari Cooper has been serving as the WR1 for the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 NFL season. His fantasy football value has gone up this year in their new-look offense that features more passing plays than in previous seasons. Fantasy managers have enjoyed having him on their rosters, but will need to proceed with caution in Week 4 before plugging him into lineups.

While he was able to play through his groin injury in Week 3, that doesn't necessarily mean that Cooper will be available in Week 4 for the Browns. Fantasy managers should monitor his practice activity this week, which is off to a discouraging start for his potential availability.

Amari Cooper injury update

Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns began their Week 4 preparations for their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. While fantasy football managers likely expected to Cooper to be a limited participant, as he was to conclude the previous week, he was unfortunately downgraded. He was completely held out of their first practice this week as he continues to battle a groin injury.

It's unclear at this point if Cooper aggravated the injury further, or if the Browns are simply being cautious with their superstar wide receiver. Either way, fantasy managers should continue to pay attention to his updates at practice this week. He will have two more opportunities to increase his activity prior to their Week 4 matchup on Sunday.

What happened to Amari Cooper?

Cooper injury

Cooper has apparently been dealing with a groin injury for most of the 2023 NFL season so far. The ailment first popped up on the injury report prior to their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. He was initially doubtful to play in the game, but he was surprisingly made available just hours before kickoff.

After battling through Week 2, Cooper was a limited practice participant leading up to their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was officially listed as questionable on the official injury report but was once again able to play through it.

Now entering Week 4, he did not participate at all in the Browns' first practice on Wednesday. While they could just be cautiously managing his practice reps, his status against the Baltimore Ravens should be considered questionable.

When will Amari Cooper return?

Cooper update

While Amari Cooper's absence from practice is surely concerning, fantasy football managers can be encouraged that at least the wide receiver has been able to play through the same groin injury so far. In fact, not only has he avoided missing any games this year, but he has actually increased his output each week.

This suggests he has a good chance of playing again in Week 4, as long as he avoids a setback.

Cooper has totaled 17 receptions on 25 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown so far during the 2023 NFL season. This includes his strong Week 3 performance, setting season-highs with seven receptions and 116 yards, while also scoring his first touchdown. He's trending in the right direction in terms of his production, making him a must-start in Week 4 if he's healthy enough to play.

