Amari Cooper injury update: Latest on Browns WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper has been one of the team's brighter spots in the 2023 NFL season. The four-time Pro Bowler leads the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, and is arguably a top-five pass catcher in the league.

However, in the Browns' Week 12 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, Cooper left the game late due to injury. Let's look at the updates on his status, what happened to him and predict his return date.

Amari Cooper's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amari Cooper had an X-ray on his ribs shortly after the Week 12 game against the Broncos. According to Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the X-rays on his ribs were negative.

Expand Tweet

It is expected that further tests will be carried out to know the extent of damage that Cooper sustained in the game. In the meantime, Cleveland fans will be hoping that their luck with injuries improves.

The Browns have dealt with a long list of injuries to key players this season, such as Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jakeem Grant. They could do without a significant injury to the team's best wide receiver as we head into the business end of the season.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper left the game against the Denver Broncos rather late due to a hard hit to the ribs in the fourth quarter. Copper went to the medical tent to receive some treatment and was promptly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The injury happened with 8:28 remaining in the game, as Cooper went down after taking a hit due to an incomplete pass from backup QB P.J. Walker. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum was laid out by Broncos safety P.J. Locke. Coming from the backside, his helmet connected with Cooper's right ribs. Following the game, Cooper remained in the locker room and did not converse with reporters.

Expand Tweet

When will Amari Cooper return?

It is currently unclear as to when Amari Cooper will return to action for the Cleveland Browns. While the X-ray coming back negative is obviously a good thing, it's unclear whether the hit caused damage somewhere else. The Browns will likely undergo further tests to see whether Cooper will be fit enough to play in Week 13 against the LA Rams.

The Browns play significantly better when Cooper is on the field. The former Dallas Cowboys star has been solid for the Browns since joining via trade in 2022. Cooper is easily the team's best pass catcher and he is on his way to yet another 1,000-plus receiving yards season.

If the Browns are to achieve their ambition of making the postseason, they will need Cooper fit, healthy and on the field as much as possible.