Amarius Mims injury history: Did Bengals make a huge mistake in drafting a risk-prone OT?

The Cincinnati Bengals looked for an offensive tackle who could shield franchise quarterback Joe Burrow's blindside, in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected Georgia's Amarius Mims with their 18th overall draft pick to address that need.

However, concerns regarding Mims' consistency during his playing career with the Bulldogs surrounded the Bengals' choice to select him in the first round.

The youngster only started eight games in 29 appearances during three collegiate seasons. Mims sustained an ankle injury against South Carolina in his third season at Georgia.

It happened as he was blocking a defensive end when another player landed on his leg. The injury necessitated a tightrope surgery to fix the ankle, but after six weeks, Mims was given the all-clear to resume activities.

However, the six-foot-eight offensive tackle made the injury worse during the Bulldogs' 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game, which eliminated them from the College Football Playoffs.

Mims had other problems before the draft, including a hamstring strain sustained while running the 40 at the scouting combine.

Was Amarius Mims a right pick for the Bengals at No. 18?

Amarius Mims's inexperience and the injuries sustained during his time in college have been well-discussed; but his playing skills and the reason the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the first round have not received as much attention.

It's likely that you will notice Mims' physical tools right away, but there's more to him than meets the eye.

Mims moves incredibly well for a man of his stature (six-foot-eight, 340 pounds), particularly when it comes to pass protection. He exhibits strong pass protection basics despite his lack of experience.

Joe Burrow's protection is the most crucial task for the Bengals' offensive line, and Mims could take care of it immediately. Furthermore, Mims, who has the potential to be the best offensive tackle in this year's draft class, has the ideal role model in veteran tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Mims will have time to gain insight and obtain the experience he could be lacking while learning under Trent Brown and Orlando Brown before he's really needed to be a starter.

If Mims stays healthy, there's little reason not to think that he would be a wonderful fit at offensive tackle for the Bengals, who need one to flesh out for the foreseeable future.