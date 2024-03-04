Amarius Mims vs. Laremy Tunsil: NFL combine measurements

Amarius Mims was the center of attention on Sunday, the last day of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine activities, as was to be expected.

Despite starting just eight games in college and missing much of last year due to an ankle problem, the former Georgia player is considered one of the best offensive tackles in this draft class.

Like Laremy Tunsil, D. J. Humphries, and others, Mims might be selected in the first round due to his mix of size, athleticism, and footwork. Let's see how Mims compares with Tunsil in measurables.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Amarius Mims drew attention during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, even with his measurables alone. The top pass protector weighed 340 pounds and is 6-foot-8 tall. His arm, which was recorded at 36 1/8 inches long, and his hand, which was 11 1/4 inches in length, were even more notable.

Mims again performed admirably in the drills as well, clocking an amazing 40-yard dash time of 5.07 seconds, a 25.5-inch vertical leap, and a 9-foot-3 broad jump. The offensive tackle, at a 4.33, had the second-best short shuttle notwithstanding his gigantic girth.

Unfortunately, Mims reportedly sustained a hamstring strain just before finishing all of the exercises. Hopefully, on March 13, Georgia's pro day, he will have another opportunity to make an impression.

Expand Tweet

Comparing Amarius Mims' measurables to that of Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil, an offensive tackle for the Houston Texans, chose not to participate in the dashes and leaps at the NFL Scouting Combine ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did participate in other positional drills, and he performed well.

Many draft analysts initially projected Tunsil as the number one pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, therefore high expectations were placed on him during the Combine.

Tunsil weighed 310 pounds and measured 6-foot-5 in Indianapolis in 2016. Additionally, he measured his arm length at 34 1/4 inches and his hand size at 10 inches. For the sake of comparison, Mims edges Tunsil out in each of these categories, but these are still enormous numbers.

Expand Tweet

Though Laremy Tunsil did not participate in the bench press at the Combine, his 34 repetitions at the Ole Miss pro day a few weeks later would have equaled as first among all Combine peers.

The Miami Dolphins selected Tunsil in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the 13th overall choice. He has been selected to four Pro Bowls since then. Amarius Mims will also be hoping that his outstanding measurables and overall NFL Combine performance will catapult him into the first round of selection when the 2024 draft begins in April.