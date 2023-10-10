Amik Robertson Raiders contract: How much will CB earn in Las Vegas?

Amik Robertson, a cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, attended Louisiana Tech before being selected by the Raiders with the 139th choice overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Robertson entered the team with high expectations, and although he has had his moments of stability, he has mostly served as a backup option.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The player is still bound by the terms of his 2020 rookie contract. With the Raiders, he agreed to a four-year, $3.7 million contract that includes a $494k signing bonus. The average yearly income for the agreement is $947,000.

According to Spotrac, the CB should receive a base salary of $1 million this year.

Robertson thus would have earned more than $3.8 million in pay from the Las Vegas Raiders at the conclusion of this season.

Robertson started just nine games over his first three seasons with the Raiders, and during that time he had two interceptions, nine pass deflections, and 45 solo tackles to his name.

Amik Robertson, who saw his position expand in 2022 and started seven games, has gotten better each season in the NFL but he will be a free agent after this one. He's still only 25, so if the Raiders decide to extend his deal, they might cement him as a long-term option.

Given that Robertson is in the final year of his current rookie deal, his success this season could have a significant impact on the course of his career. To qualify for a significant rise at the conclusion of the season, he must show that he can be effective.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach sang Amik Robertson's praises after the victory against the Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders played each other on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 5. Due to the teams' strong defensive components, which were fairly excellent, the two teams only managed to score three touchdowns throughout the game. Amik Robertson, a cornerback, made the game-defining play by dispelling the last-ditch dreams of Packers' supporters for a comeback 17-13 win.

Expand Tweet

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love launched a throw aimed at wide receiver Christian Watson with just 51 seconds left in the contest. Robertson subsequently intercepted the pass to give the Raiders the victory.

After the game, Josh McDaniels, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, praised Amik Robertson for the array of qualities he brings to the group.

In his post-game conference, McDaniels said:

"Either Amik finds the ball or the ball finds Amik. One or the other. He's such a hard-working, tough man. Every week he plays multiple positions for us.

"Fully prepared to play at star inside, corner outside, in all kicking units, or even as a gunner. He simply happens to be in the right place at the right moment, makes a beautiful play, and puts the game away for us. Just genuinely delighted for Amik."