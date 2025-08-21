Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Lions WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown finished as the overall WR3 in fantasy football last year for the second consecutive season. His massive role in the Detroit Lions' elite offense has clearly resulted in him being one of the most productive wide receivers in the entire NFL. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands as the 2025 season approaches.
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2025 NFL fantasy outlook
The Detroit Lions made a major change to their offensive structure during the offseason this year. Highly-respected offensive coordinator Ben Johsnon departed the franchise to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. It will be interesting to see how this affects the Lions' offense, including Amon-Ra St. Brown's elite volume.
He has exceeded 100 receptions and 140 targets in each of the past three seasons as the top option in a favorable system. This makes him an attractive option in 2025 fantasy football, though his outlook is just a bit riskier than usual with the coaching change in Detroit. He is still one of the best players to pick in his position.
Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a good fantasy pick this year?
Few players have proven to be more reliable than St. Brown across the past four years since he made his Lions debut. He has missed just two total games in his entire career so far and has finished as the overall WR8 or better in each of the past three seasons.
The veteran is an excellent pick in fantasy drafts this year due to his elite volume in a high-scoring offense. He is a legitimate option in the first round, but if he is available in round two, managers should feel safe selecting him any league format.
Where should you pick Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown?
St. Brown currently ranks as the ninth overall player and WR6 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. His ADP suggests that he can be targeted late in the first round of most drafts, depending upon league format and scoring settings.
The Lions superstar is currently projected to score 277 fantasy points in PPR leagues by Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool. His expectations include exceeding 100 receptions and 1,100 yards for the foruth consecutiuve season.
His projections are currently higher than many other top wide receievrs this season, including Malik Nabers and Drake London. This further demonstrates just how elite St. Brown is and why is one of the most reliable fantasy players to target.
