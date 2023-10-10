Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Latest on Lions WR for fantasy football Week 6

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most consistently dominant fantasy football wide receivers over the past two NFL seasons. It's understandable why so many fantasy managers were extremely disappointed that he was unable to play in the Detroit Lions' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. They are hoping he can return in Week 6, as his volume was greatly missed in lineups.

St. Brown has been dealing with an abdomen injury that kept him out last week. Another full week of treatment may be enough to get him back on the football field, but his progress will likely give a better idea about his Week 6 availability.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

Amon-Ra St. Brown

While Amon-Ra St. Brown has several hurdles to clear before potentially being activated in Week 6, his most recent updates have been encouraging. Head coach Dan Campbell recently announced that he considers his star wide receiver probable to make his return for the Detroit Lions after missing just one game.

Deepak Chona, MD. (@SportMDAnalysis) also shared this positive assessment to his personal X account:

"Comments suggest Wk 6 return. Would mean muscle strain more likely than hernia. If so, typically see low performance impact upon return."

Nothing is official at this point, but it sounds as though St. Brown has a fairly strong chance of overcoming his abdomen injury this week. The Lions will presumably continue to monitor his progress as they prepare for an important NFC clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown?

St. Brown injury

St. Brown suffered an abdomen injury during the Lions' Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. This forced him to miss an entire week of practice for the Lions before eventually being ruled out for their Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. While this severely impacted many fantasy football lineups, the Lions still came away with a dominant 18-point victory.

Fantasy managers surely missed their elite wide receiver, who has demonstrated some of the most reliable weekly volumes in the entire NFL. He's currently averaging 6.5 receptions on nine targets per game this year while totaling 331 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

When will Amon-Ra St. Brown return?

St. Brown update

According to head coach Dan Campbell, St. Brown should be considered probable to play in Week 6 against the Buccaneers after missing just one game. His official status on the Lions' injury report will give fantasy football managers a better idea of his availability, as well as his activity in practice this week.

Campbell gave fantasy managers plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their likely WR1 returning to lineups. His potential return will likely reduce Josh Reynolds' projections, especially considering Jameson Williams has officially returned as well after serving a suspension and overcoming an injury of his own.

