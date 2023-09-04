Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update: Latest on Lions WR’s ankle issue for Fantasy Football Week 1

Amon-Ra St. Brown displayed last season why his name belongs in the conversation as one of the NFL's top wide receivers. However, the wideout suffered an ankle injury last month in practice.

It looks like St. Brown is on track to play in the Detroit Lions' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday evening.

When Detroit issues an official injury report, it will confirm the status of St. Brown.

The 23-year-old recorded his first 1,000-yard season in 2022, with 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. His 106 receptions saw him place in the top 10 last season in that category. He's proven to be the Detroit Lions No. 1 receiver for quarterback Jared Goff.

Should I start Amon-Ra St. Brown or Kadarius Toney in Week 1 Fantasy Football?

Trying to decide whether to start St. Brown or Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs can be a tough decision.

When using the Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer for all things fantasy football, it becomes that much easier.

This is the result our experts came up with as the better option between the two young receivers:

Diving deeper, here's a breakdown in terms of projected receptions and yards in the Thursday night showdown for both players:

This game could see even more of an uptick in scoring as the offenses could lead the way.

St. Brown will be targeted by Goff a lot, as he averaged around 10 targets per game last season. Yet, the Lions star could eclipse the 100-yard mark should the game be high-scoring.

Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy outlook for the rest of the 2023 season: Is Lions WR a good pick this year?

Expect St. Brown to find himself as a top-10 receiver for fantasy owners in 2023. His overall ADP is at 21, meaning that he won't slip past the second round in most fantasy drafts. Among players in his position, he is up there with Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Jaylen Waddle.

Last season, he finished seventh amongst wideouts and 26th overall in fantasy points with 267.6 points. He did better than Waddle and DeVonta Smith in terms of receivers in 2022 in fantasy.

Having St. Brown on your roster could lead to a championship in your fantasy league in 2023.