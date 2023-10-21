Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua or Davante Adams: Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection for WRs

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams are three wide receivers in different paths in terms of fantasy football so far this season. St. Brown is the Detroit Lions' No. 1 option at receiver, with 455 yards to go with 38 receptions and a touchdown.

Nacua has been a fantasy football breakout star this season with 598 yards as well as 50 receptions and two touchdowns. The Los Angeles Rams rookie was a top option but has slipped slightly to a No. 2 wideout.

Adams isn't off to the best start with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 with 39 receptions along with 471 yards and three touchdowns. Like St. Brown, he is a No. 1 option at receiver.

All three players enter Week 7 as fantasy managers are dealing with bye weeks when setting their lineups. One of these is the better option this week by a close margin to start.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a good fantasy football pick?

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a great fantasy pick for fantasy managers this season. The Lions star has put double-digit PPR points in every game he's played in this season.

This includes his 30.4-point effort in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers defense, getting targeted 15 times by quarterback Jared Goff. His effort came after missing the previous week with an abdomen injury.

The 23-year-old is already nearing the 100-point mark in total fantasy football points in PPR this season. His lone competition has come from rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who is second on the team in targets with 42.

St. Brown is a top-five receiver option in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, which is good news to those who have him on their team. Expect the target share to lean towards him again this week.

Is Puka Nacua a good fantasy football pick?

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua wasn't seen having an impact in fantasy football this season, but he's been a major boost for fantasy managers. Nacua has four games with over 20 points in PPR, two of which are 30-point performances in 2023.

Week 6 was an outlier, as he got just 6.6 points versus the Arizona Cardinals. This was due to Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp and his second game back from injury. Nacua is a top-10 PPR option in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

Can the former BYU standout get back to the level he was in fantasy production with Kupp back in the lineup? It could be a trick week to start him despite his early success.

Is Davante Adams a good fantasy football pick?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Having Davante Adams typically ensures fantasy managers a spot in their league's championship game because he's a phenomenal pick. Yet, he hasn't cracked double-digits in fantasy points in two straight games. His last big game came in Week 3 with 42.2 PPR points against the Steelers.

A major problem with the Raiders star is the lack of targets, as he's reached at least 10 in just two games. Fantasy managers have been somewhat in panic mode, given his production.

Like Nacua, he's a top-10 option in PPR leagues this week. He and the Raiders will host the Chicago Bears. This is the ideal game to turn around Adams' season in fantasy football.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, or Davante Adams:

Who should I start for 2023 Week 7?

Fantasy football projections for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams (Week 7)

Looking at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, St. Brown (17.1) is a better start over Adams (15.1) and Nacua (13.5) in Week 7. The Lions wideout is set to get the ball more at close to seven receptions. Nacua is looking at five, while Adams could also reach that plateau this week.

St. Brown is 11th in Target share (27.4%) per FantasyPros. He's gotten at least seven targets in every game this season, meaning he could have a day against the Ravens' stout defense.

The optimizer doesn't rule out Adams having a good day against a Bears defense that is tied for the third-most touchdowns allowed to receivers at seven. If you have him, definitely give him a start in your lineup.

Nacua has an ideal matchup, but the issue is how much will quarterback Matthew Stafford target Kupp? The reality is he could get some fantasy points, but use him as a WR2/flex option if possible.