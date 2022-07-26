An 8-game Deshaun Watson suspension is enough to ruin the 2022 Browns season

When will a decision be made regarding Deshaun Watson? This question has been a top NFL storyline for months, ever since the quarterback agreed to join the Cleveland Browns.

Training camps are beginning around the league, and there is still no clarity on the situation. All fans have to go off of, at the moment, is a long list of rumors about the length of a potential ban.

Fans have heard whispers of everything from a full-season suspension to no suspension at all. One potential scenario is an eight-game suspension. This would see both sides meeting in the middle in order to avoid an appeal from the player.

Unfortunately for the Browns, this length of suspension would still doom their chances of success in 2022.

Any significant Deshaun Watson suspension turns the focus to 2023

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Yes, the season is now 17 games long. But eight games still represents a suspension for nearly half the season. That is a significant amount in a newly stacked AFC. Some talented players and teams are going to miss the postseason just because of the stockpile of talent in the conference.

The Browns seem to be ready to roll with Jacoby Brissett, if Watson misses any time. That may be true, if the ban is two games or the entire season. So with eight, a best-case scenario with the backup may be a 4-4 or 5-3 start, with the latter being a dream scenario.

But let's say Brissett starts, leads the team to a 4-4 start, and Watson returns. Remember, he has not played since the 2020 season and would be showing up after nearly two years away from NFL game action.

He would also have two or three losses to work with if the team is going to make the postseason. That is a pressure-filled window for someone who would be away from the team for several months. There is also no guarantee that Watson is the same player he was in 2020, even though the hype seems to say he is.

Thus, missing the first eight games and showing up without any room for rust likely means the focus turns to 2023 for the Browns. They should realistically have their top signal-caller for the entirety of that campaignm and he could get any bad games out of the way early on.

However, there is a shot his 2023 season is disrupted as well, given the fact he still has four pending civil lawsuits facing him. This is why the situation in general was questionable from the start. This is also why a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal raised a ton of eyebrows around the NFL world.

The NFL is in a spot where they want to punish the player without being too soft or going overboard. Eight games seems to be in the middle. It is also enough to have Browns fans, once again, waiting for next year to compete.

