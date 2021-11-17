NFL Draft 2022: 3 early draft options for the Patriots

Just when the New England Patriots' detractors thought it was safe to go back to Foxboro...

A four-game winning streak has thrust New England (6-4) back into the national gridiron conversation: they're currently half a game away from reclaiming their AFC East crown with both matchups against the current leaders from Buffalo lying ahead. Nonetheless, the Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended today, as they're the current owners of the sixth seed/middle wild card.

It appears the Patriots have filled the most crucial need of all through the last draft: Mac Jones has firmly entrenched himself into the role of Tom Brady's franchise quarterback successor after he was chosen 15th overall last spring. With the team now holding the 22nd overall pick when the draft heads to Las Vegas, the New England resurgence begs the question of who the Patriots could pick next spring.

Who could the Patriots target next spring?

LB Damone Clark, LSU

The Patriots might have to think about their linebacker situation come 2022: defensive staple and free-agent-to-be Dont'a Hightower turns 32 in March while Jamie Collins is stuck on injured reserve.

Clark has been a versatile prescience in Baton Rouge, capable of playing both the middle and the edge. He's also been a strong weapon in coverage, notably earning the clinching interception in the Tigers' October win over Florida.

Thomas (in white) goes after Iowa St. quarterback Brock Purdy in last year's Big 12 title game (Photo: Getty)

DL Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Don't adjust your set, Celtics fans! Isaiah Thomas could come back to Boston... sort of.

New England's aerial defenses have gotten better since that fruitless instant classic against the Cowboys, but their run stoppage could improve. Adding a strong, versatile Thomas to the front seven might not only make a potent pass rush even scarier but also strengthen a ground defense that has let up at least 100 yards on five occasions this season.

✯✯✯✯✯ @FTBVids_YT JAMESON WILLIAMS IS SPECIAL!! 75 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE 2ND HALF! #RollTide JAMESON WILLIAMS IS SPECIAL!! 75 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE 2ND HALF! #RollTide https://t.co/uKMu8FXE3A

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Mac Jones has begun his career with some reliable collaborations with Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Myers, but he could use another big-play threat in his arsenal, especially with the latter set to hit free agency this spring.

Despite their links through the Alabama brotherhood, Jones and Williams didn't work together in Tuscaloosa, as the former spent his first two seasons at Ohio State. Nonetheless, Williams could make the Patriots offense even more explosive, as he's developed a strong ability to gain yards after a catch during his first year with the Tide.

