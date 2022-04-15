“What happened to you?” - NFL analyst calls out Kyler Murray for miserable playoff performance

Kyler Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, are threatening to sit out if they don't have an ample contract in place by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals are yet to offer the former University of Oklahoma standout a contract extension.

NFL analyst Kay Adams explained the situation on Good Morning Football by referring to Murray's poor performance in last year's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“What happened to you? What happened? It wasn't just a bad playoff loss. It was an absolute nightmare. And there were so many times in that six-game stretch, that 1-5 game stretch where we're like, 'Is it really just DeAndre? Is it really because he’s not here? What's going on?’ This is why you can't pay him (Murray). This is why the Cardinals have leverage. There are too many questions. Those questions exist for Kyle on the field and a 1-5 game slide that had us all scratching our heads because the talent level’s too high. The coaching has been too good, and we’ve seen what it can be. And then you have the off-the-field questions about what his motivations are."

Adams further elaborated on why the Cardinals have every reason to not pay their franchise quarterback.

"So if you're the Cardinals, why would you pay someone when the last taste in your mouth is a 1-5 stretch with an incredibly mind-numbingly soulless performance in the playoffs. I'm just going to say it, because I love Kyler, and I love this team, and I think that they can be good. And if you're another team, you can't trade with a looming extension, that's going to be a huge blockbuster one with all of those questions."

Is Kyler Murray deserving of a record-breaking contract?

Kyler Murray

Eric Burkhardt, the agent for Kyler Murray, recently pulled his original contract proposal off the table, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The reason for this is that the Arizona Cardinals are yet to make an offer to the former first overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded. The #Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, per sources.Other teams are monitoring closely; Arizona insists Murray won’t be traded.

Burkhardt and the Cardinals are at an impasse. The Cardinals have, apparently, not seen enough to break the bank for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Burkhardt believes his client has done enough to garner a big contract, similar to other signal callers such as Dak Prescott and Derek Carr, who are comparable in terms of achievements.

Kyler Murray is yet to win a playoff game with the Cardinals. However, he is already a two-time Pro Bowler. In each of his three seasons, he has improved his quarterback rating - 87.4, 94.3, and 100.6 (2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively).

Joel Moran @joelvmoran If Kyler Murray had Jalen Hurts leadership then we might be talking about a top 5 QB If Kyler Murray had Jalen Hurts leadership then we might be talking about a top 5 QB

The rest of his numbers are rather consistent. But it seems as if the Cardinals are waiting for more leadership and wins from their (hopeful) franchise quarterback.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat